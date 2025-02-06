Prajanchai experiments ‘to create balance’ ahead of world title defense against Ellis Badr Barboza atONE Fight Night 28

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium this Friday night, two-sport king Prajanchai is switching things up in the gym.

As the reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, Prajanchai will put the latter on the line at ONE Fight Night 28 when he meets British striker Ellis Badr Barboza in the evening's headliner.

Speaking with ONE, the Thai kingpin offered some insight into the changes he's made during his latest fight camp to create balance and give him the best chance to come out on top against a very dangerous challenger:

"My training camp is about a month. There are certainly changes, including increasing the intensity of my morning training while decreasing the intensity of my evening training to create balance."

It will be his first time defending the strawweight Muay Thai strap since trading in his interim title for undisputed gold against ex-champion Joseph Lasiri at ONE Friday Fights 46 a little over a year ago.

Ellis Badr Barboza manifested his title opportunity against Prajanchai

Prajanchai will have his work cut out for him when he steps inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday night.

Standing in the way of his first successful title defense will be a young and hungry UK standout who has already impressed fight fans with back-to-back wins over Thongpoon PK Saenchai and Aliff Sor Dechapan.

During his interview with the promotion, Ellis Badr Barboza believed that he manifested his opportunity and ONE Fight Night 28 and he'll do whatever it takes to leave The Land of Smiles with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist:

"I feel like I’ve made this happen and manifested it. I saw it in my mind every time I went to a ONE show. I’d see the World Title on the stand in the lobby and knew it would soon be mine."

Will the former WBC Muay Thai champion add another accolade to his resume, or will Prajanchai prove to be too much for the Brit to handle?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

