"Pray to god he goes down" - Fans react hilariously to POV video of Francis Ngannou throwing vicious spinning backfists

A POV video of Francis Ngannou throwing spinning backfists and spinning elbows has generated hilarious reactions on Twitter. The video was shared by Xtreme Couture, where the UFC heavyweight champion trains under the tutelage of Eric Nicksick. The caption reads:
"POV: The UFC heavyweight champ @francis_ngannou is throwing spinning elbows and backfists at you. wyd? That’s #XCMMA’s @Eric_XCMMA [Eric Nicksick] view on the regular"
Watch the clip below:
According to a fan, scoring a takedown is the only hope in a bout against 'The Predator'. Comparing Ngannou's spinning backfists to a spear, @AlpineAgenda wrote:
"When he throws that back fist it’s a spear and pray to god he goes down it’s ur only chance at beating that mf"
@9ja_mma hilariously joked that one must have really messed up in their lives if they found themselves on the receiving end of Ngannou's spinning attacks.
@WarriorME opined that going into a fetal position or running are the only two courses of action against the UFC heavyweight champ.
See some other reactions from fans below:
While some were simply in awe of Ngannou, others suggested possible counters to his vicious spinning attacks. Some suggestions appeared to be technical, and others were purely humorous.
Obviously, some weren't awed by Ngannou's latest showing. According to a Twitter user named Timm Spargo, 'The Predator' isn't a well-rounded fighter. He also opined that the heavyweight champion would likely get picked apart by Jon Jones.
Francis Ngannou's latest warning to Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou recently found himself in the line of fire during a war of words between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya. The heavyweight champion came to Adesanya's defense after Jones criticized 'The Last Stylebender' for a lukewarm title defense against Jared Cannonier.
'Bones' hit back at Ngannou, claiming that 'The Predator' and Adesanya combined are miles away from him regarding their octagon achievements. The heavyweight champ responded to Jones, advising him to act like the champ that he is. Ngannou also warned 'Bones' about a future meeting. The 35-year-old wrote:
"You're definitely a hell of a Champiom but you need to act like one. Its ok to be respectful for others achievements bro, it doesn't take anything out of your success. Sit tight, you’ll get your turn. Sincerely, The KING"