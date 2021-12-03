Predicting the UFC champion of each division at the end of 2022

2022 promises to be a great year for fans of the UFC, with the promotional talent pool richer than ever. 2021 saw six new champions win titles in their respective divisions and two new interim champions.

In 2022, there may well be a host of new title holders come the end of the year. In the following list, we will attempt to predict who will be holding the UFC gold in each weight class on December 31, 2022.

UFC 265: Lewis v Gane

#1. UFC Heavyweight Champion: Ciryl Gane

The UFC's heavyweight division is currently ruled by Francis 'The Predator' Ngannou. However, over the past three years, Ciryl Gane has torn through the division, defeating every opponent who has stepped into the octagon with him. This culminated in Gane capturing the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265.

Ngannou is a champion for a reason. 'The Predator' holds immense power and appears to be rounding out his game under the tutlege of Eric Nicksick. However, Gane is a completely new breed of heavyweight, who combines speed, technique and ring craft in a way that is unique to the division.

The two men will face off in a title unification fight at UFC 270 in January. If Gane is victorious, it is hard to imagine another fighter in the division capable of overcoming him, although the shadow of a certain Jon Jones does loom large.

#2. UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: Jiri Prochazka

At UFC 267, 205lb veteran Glover Teixeira captured the light heavyweight title, defeating Jan Blachowicz via second round submission. But Texeira's first title defense will not be an easy one, as rumors surrounding a fight with the unorthodox Jiri Prochazka spread like wildfire.

Prochazka is undefeated inside the UFC, having knocked out two former title challengers in Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir. His raw power and unpredictability has the potential to see him claim the 205lb crown before 2022 is up.

#3. UFC Middleweight Champion: Israel Adesanya

Our first pick for a champion to retain their title is Israel Adesanya. The Kiwi is undefeated at middleweight and is starting to lap the division.

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

His biggest threat is undeniably Robert Whittaker, whom he will rematch in 2022. However, it is hard to back Whittaker to win, considering the ease in which Adesanya beat him in their first fight.

Besides Whittaker, there is a general feeling that the rest of the top 15 is simply not on the same level as the champion. Sean Strickland, Jared Cannonier and Jack Hermansson are yet to compete against 'The Last Stylebender,' but it seems unlikely they can offer something that the champ has not already seen.

UFC 234 Adesanya v Silva

#4. UFC Welterweight Champion: Khamzat Chimaev

Perhaps the most controversial pick so far is Khamzat Chimaev to claim the 170lb title before the end of 2022. In all honesty, it's not a confident pick. But Khamzat Chimaev's pure dominance in every fight so far cannot be overlooked.

'Borz' still needs to prove himself against a top-five opponent, with rumors of a potential fight against either Leon Edwards or Gilbert Burns currently circulating. However, his recent wrestling match with UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson demonstrated Chimaev's physicality and grappling prowess.

If he is able to to defeat a top-five welterweight, then it would appear that Khamzat Chimaev has the requisite combination of power and skill to provide an entirely new challenge to Kamaru Usman.

UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aziel Karthak