"Probably shadow boxes at weddings" - When fans were in splits over Nate Diaz's reaction to Jake Paul claiming he would beat Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez is arguably boxing's biggest star and most consistent draw. Naturally, he has been mentioned by Jake Paul more than once, including an old instance when 'The Problem Child' claimed he could defeat him. At a later date, now ex-UFC star Nate Diaz was asked for his thoughts on the claim.

Diaz's reaction, which was captured in a clip several years old, was nothing short of comical. When asked for his take on Paul's assertion that he could beat an all-time great like Alvarez in boxing, the Stockton legend paused, then offered a humorous response.

"At what?"

Check out Nate Diaz's reaction to Jake Paul's claims about Canelo Alvarez (0:04):

Diaz's response, complete with a mischievous smirk, left fans on YouTube bursting out in laughter. One fan expressed appreciation for Diaz's straight-to-the-point humor.

"Love his simplicity"

Another fan referenced how often Diaz randomly shadow boxes in his interviews.

"Nate does shadow boxing even when he takes a sh*t"

This was echoed by another comment.

"Nate probably shadow boxes at weddings"

Others, however, returned to praising him for his wit.

"He killed him with a simple response"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Nate Diaz reacting to Jake Paul's claims about Canelo Alvarez

Years later, it would actually be Diaz and Paul who crossed swords in a boxing match. Despite his best attempts, the Stockton star came up short, losing via unanimous decision and even being on the receiving end of a knockdown. However, he did have his moments during the bout.

Toward the end, he upped the pace and volume of the fight, and had a fan-stealing moment when he teased an illegal guillotine choke, which went on to be poorly emulated by Dillon Danis when he faced Logan Paul in a losing effort.

Jake Paul reacted to Canelo Alvarez's recent win

Jake Paul is determined to become a world champion boxer. However, he is also determined to secure a matchup with Canelo Alvarez, who just defended his undisputed super middleweight title against Jaime Munguia. In response to Alvarez's stunning performance, Paul promised to secure cruiserweight gold.

"I'm going to get the cruiserweight belt, and then Canelo can come and see me."

Check out Jake Paul's reaction to Canelo Alvarez's win over Jaime Munguia (0:10):

However, Alvarez has seemed less than interested in facing Paul, whom he does not regard as serious competition.