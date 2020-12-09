Rachael Ostovich cheers up UFC fans with Instagram post after getting cut

The UFC has released social media star Rachael Ostovich after she lost her first fight returning from an eight-month suspension. Ostovich competed in the women's UFC flyweight division and was yet to win a bout in the promotion.

Ostovich's last fight was at the beginning of 2019 when she lost to Paige Van Zant. Not long after, she was banned by USADA for failing a drug test. Following her third defeat in her fourth UFC fight, the promotion decided to let her go. Ostovich is the latest victim of the 'serious cuts' that UFC president Dana White has promised.

But Rachael Ostovich, who has over half a million followers on social media, did not let the distressing news get her down. Following the announcement of her removal, she rushed to social media to promise her fans that this is just the beginning of her career.

"Every end is a new beginning."

The fan-favorite fighter started her career with the UFC after being part of Team Gaethje in The Ultimate Fighter 26, where she would reach the finals before losing to Montana de La Rosa.

Despite her popularity outside the octagon, Rachael Ostovich (4-6) gave disappointing performances and couldn't convince the promotion to keep her on the payroll. Her last defeat came after a potent kick from Gina Mazany knocked her out in the third round at UFC Vegas 15.

Gina Mazany with the liver kick of the year on Ostovich. 😖 #UFCVegas15pic.twitter.com/rrJ4hOIaX6 — Gabriel Gonzalez (@DoubleGonTV) November 29, 2020

The UFC declared plans to reduce their workforce by around 60 fighters before the end of this year. Ostovich's cut comes in the wake of the shocking release of UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero after UFC Vegas 16.

What's next for Rachael Ostovich?

Rachael Ostovich has always received attention for her social media profiles. Being very active, especially on Instagram, the former UFC flyweight has never hidden her online success and learned how to capitalize from that.

From advertisements to modeling and making partnership deals with brands, Rachael Ostovich has created a name for herself independent of her MMA career. The latest addition to her arsenal was the launch of her cosmetic line.

"I was working out, and an owner of this CBD business saw me. He was a fan. Then we started talking about things. It went from sponsorship deals to advertising and then branching out to doing my own cosmetic line. So, I'm super excited to see it coming to plan."

Her success on social media even got the attention of other famous UFC fighters. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis joked about Ostovich's Instagram account and suggested the only way he could beat her OnlyFans account would be if he created one for his feet.