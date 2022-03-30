Ranking the 5 greatest UFC featherweights of all time

The UFC featherweight division is among the most competitive divisions in the promotion. Over the years, the division has produced some of the best mixed martial artists.

Take a quick look at every featherweight champion in UFC history below:

Veterans like Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, and Chan Sung Jung have fought their way to the top of the rankings. However, promising new prospects such as Clavin Kattar, Giga Chikadze, Arnold Allen, and Dan Ige have also made their way into the top ten.

With such fierce competition, it's sometimes easy to forget that the featherweight division didn't even exist before 2010. It wasn't until the WEC merged with the UFC that the 145lbs weight class was added. With the relatively young age of the division in mind, let's look at the top five featherweights of all time:

#5. Frankie Edgar

Frankie 'The Answer' Edgar has been a part of the UFC since 2007 and has fought in three different weight classes. Initially, he competed as a lightweight and became known for his high-paced, explosive style. In 2010, Edgar became the lightweight champion and defended his title thrice.

The American made his featherweight debut in 2013 but lost against then-champion Jose Aldo. Being a shorter fighter, the former lightweight used the peekaboo style of boxing, utilizing slips and feints to close the distance between himself and his opponent.

Edgar was also well versed in wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Throughout his long career, Edgar never backed down from challenging fights. 'The Answer' defeated opponents like B.J. Penn, Cub Swanson, Yair Rodrigues, and even current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The New Jersey native fought for the featherweight title three times but came up short every time. There is little doubt that Frankie Edgar will go down in history as one of the best featherweights who never won the title.

#4. Conor McGregor

Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor became the first fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. His electrifying performances won him a league of loyal fans. From boxing Mayweather to selling out stadiums, McGregor has delivered even in loss.

The Irishman made his promotional debut with an eight-fight win streak in 2012 and quickly established himself as a stand-out. 'Notorious' fought with a unique mix of karate and boxing. McGregor effectively utilized kicks to disrupt his opponents' flow. His striking accuracy, timing, and power allowed him to gain the upper hand during exchanges.

At featherweight, Conor McGregor talked the talk and walked the walk. From 2013 to 2015, 'Mystic Mac' remained undefeated and picked up significant wins against Max Holloway, Chad Mendes, and Dustin Poirier. In December 2015, the Irishman knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds and became the featherweight champion.

'Notorious'' ended Aldo's seven-fight title reign as the featherweight champion. The only reason he is not higher on this list is the lack of a title defense.

#3. Max Holloway

Max Holloway began his UFC journey in 2012 with a loss to future interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and bounced back with three wins. It became clear from his early performances that the Hawaiian was a talented striker. However, it wasn't until 2014 that Holloway began improving exponentially.

'Blessed' went on to win nine straight and performed better with every subsequent bout. Holloway doubled down on his strengths and made up for his lack of power with volume and speed. The Hawaiian's durability is second to none, allowing him to pressure opponents, absorb damage and remain standing.

'Blessed' became the interim UFC featherweight champion in 2016 by beating Anthony Pettis and unified the titles in 2017 with a TKO win over Jose Aldo. The 30-year-old defended the title four times before losing to Alexander Volkanovski in 2019 and again in 2020. However, the former champ has already bounced back.

Holloway's stellar performances against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodrigues have earned him another shot at the title. Although he is 0-2 against current champion Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway is still young and has every chance of reclaiming gold.

#2. Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski rose through the ranks and captured UFC gold within three years. The Australian started as a Greco-Roman wrestler, then transitioned to playing rugby before finally choosing MMA. Inside the octagon, Volkanovski's well-rounded skillset reflects his multidisciplinary athletic background.

The Australian made his UFC debut in 2017 and showcased his strong wrestling, incredible stamina, and striking prowess in a series of impressive wins. At UFC 245, 'The Great' fought Max Hollway in a competitive five-round title fight. Volkanovski out-pointed Holloway with versatility and better fight IQ.

His first title defense was a closely contested rematch against Holloway. Similarly, Volkanovsk's next fight against Brain Ortega was a five-round slugfest. With wins over two former champions, two title defenses, and a twenty-fight career win streak, 'The Great' has established himself as the dominant force in the division. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the current champion.

#1. Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo is among the most prolific champions in MMA history. He made his professional debut in 2004 against Mario Biola. Over the next decade, the Brazilian built a near-perfect resume, losing only once in twenty-six fights. 'Junior' signed with the WEC in 2008 and, a year later, became featherweight champion.

After WEC merged with the UFC, Aldo became the promotion's inaugural featherweight champion. The Brazilian possessed exceptional striking skills paired with speed and stamina. Kicks, elbows, knees, and relentless pressure were all part of his arsenal. Aldo was also defensively sound both on the feet and on the ground.

During his prime, the Brazilian seemed unstoppable and defended his title seven times. After losing to Conor McGregor in 2015, 'Scarface' rallied back to become a two-time champion in 2016. However, after suffering another loss against Max Holloway, the longest-reigning UFC featherweight champion moved down to bantamweight in 2019.

With a 31-7-0 record, 17 KO/TKO victories, 'Junior' was unstoppable during his prime. Even at 35, Aldo continues to find success at bantamweight.

