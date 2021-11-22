5 reasons why Kamaru Usman should consider retiring from the UFC

Kamaru Usman has emerged as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC over the last two years.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' earned a title shot after running through the welterweight division with ease and produced a dominant performance against then-champion Tyron Woodley to win the belt at UFC 235. Ever since, Usman has defended his title five times.

This begs the question - how much longer can he keep going? There comes a point in a successful fighter's career when they have to take a call - whether to overstay their welcome or leave on top.

Arguably the greatest welterweight of all time, Georges St. Pierre, decided to vacate his belt and walk away from the division on top. While the greatest middleweight of all time, Anderson Silva, endured a turbulent run in the UFC after losing his belt to Chris Weidman.

Considering his achievements so far, retiring from the sport could be a decent option for Kamaru Usman. That said, here are five reasons why Usman should consider retiring from the UFC.

#5. Kamaru Usman's age and injuries

Kamaru Usman will turn 35 next year. While there are fighters who've found success later in their careers - the most recent being Glover Teixeira - it's not an easy task.

In a sport as demanding as MMA, being at the top takes a toll on the body. More so during the latter half of one's fighting career. There comes a point when the body starts slowing down and injuries take longer to heal.

Injuries have plagued Kamaru Usman for quite some time now. Right after he dethroned Tyron Woodley to become the new UFC welterweight champion, it was revealed that Usman had broken his foot. He also had to undergo a double hernia surgery.

Reflecting on his injuries on The Joe Rogan Experience, Usman said:

"I tore it before... like five weeks before the fight. But I don't know if it was completely off."

Watch Kamaru Usman discuss his injuries with Joe Rogan below:

Bad knees have also been an ever-present problem for Kamaru Usman. Speaking to Brendan Schaub, he spoke about how his knees have prevented him from running for three years. Usman is well aware that if he continues to compete at the highest level, it could have long-term implications.

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews Kamaru Usman tells Brendan Schaub in the latest episode of Food Truck Diaries that he hasn't run for cardio in *3 years* because of bad knees. For his cardio to be as good as it is...well, it's just nuts. Unreal: youtube.com/watch?v=5Gho2y… Kamaru Usman tells Brendan Schaub in the latest episode of Food Truck Diaries that he hasn't run for cardio in *3 years* because of bad knees. For his cardio to be as good as it is...well, it's just nuts. Unreal: youtube.com/watch?v=5Gho2y…

Watch Kamaru Usman's full interview with Brendan Schaub below:

