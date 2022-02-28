5 reasons why UFC 272 could turn out to be a classic event

This weekend sees UFC 272 go down from Las Vegas. There’s no disputing that the event looks like one of the deeper cards in recent memory.

Can UFC 272 go down as a genuine classic pay-per-view. Will it be remembered well by the time 2022 is all said and done?

If every fighter featuring on the card performs to the best of their ability, then the answer is yes. We could be treated to something very special this weekend.

With that in mind, here are five reasons why UFC 272 could turn out to be a classic show.

#5. UFC 272 could be the end of the line for Greg Hardy

Many UFC fans will be happy to see the back of Greg Hardy

The UFC doesn’t really have as many true villains as it might like to suggest. Even heelish characters like Colby Covington usually tend to attract their fair share of fans. However, UFC 272’s main card features a fighter that few fans have taken to in the form of Greg Hardy.

The former NFL star’s checkered past, littered with accusations of domestic violence, meant that he practically held pariah status from the moment he entered the octagon.

Some fans might’ve been willing to forgive that had his path in the promotion been different. Instead, his octagon career has been filled with controversy too.

Hardy was disqualified in his first bout due to landing an illegal knee to opponent Allen Crowder. He garnered more bad publicity when he saw a win over Ben Sosoli overturned after he used an inhaler between rounds without gaining athletic commission approval.

More importantly, though, ‘The Prince of War’ simply hasn’t developed into the fighter that the likes of Dana White expected him to become. Sure, he hits hard, but his vaunted athleticism hasn’t always pulled him through against trickier opposition. He’s now on a two-fight losing streak going into the final bout of his contract.

If Sergey Spivak can defeat him this weekend, it’s likely that the former NFL star will not return to the octagon again. While it’s perhaps harsh to say that many fans will be buoyed by this, it’s also hard to deny the truth of such a statement.

Unfortunately for Hardy, he’s now entered the same realm that many fighters have in the past – fans enjoy watching him lose. So, if ‘The Polar Bear’ hands him his third defeat in a row, particularly if it’s in dramatic fashion, this weekend's show will instantly become more memorable.

#4. Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell could treat us to a classic striker vs. grappler battle

Bryce Mitchell is one of the best prospects in the featherweight division

UFC 272 features plenty of intriguing bouts. One of the best, on paper at least, sees featherweight veteran Edson Barboza face off with prospect Bryce Mitchell in a major step up for the latter.

Mitchell has produced some phenomenal performances in his octagon tenure to date. Most notable was his pulling off the second twister submission in the promotion’s history over Matt Sayles in 2019. However, he has yet to fight an opponent quite as accomplished as Barboza.

‘Junior’ might’ve fallen on hard times at points in recent years, but his 2021 wins over Shane Burgos and Makwan Amirkhani showed he’s still got the ability to take out excellent fighters, even if he’s no longer in title contention.

So can ‘Thug Nasty’ defeat Barboza and pick up the win that should push him into title contention? It’s really hard to say. One thing is for certain, though – this classic clash of striker and grappler should produce fireworks.

Barboza has rarely been in a dull fight ever since his octagon debut way back in November 2010. Meanwhile, Mitchell’s wild grappling style and combative attitude mean that he’s one of those rare fighters you can’t take your eyes off.

Essentially, this one should be a genuine contender for UFC 272’s Fight of the Night award. It may turn out to be one of 2022’s more outstanding fights.

#3. UFC 272’s undercard is absolutely full of talent

Marina Rodriguez is just one of the talented fighters competing on this weekend's undercard

A number of recent UFC pay-per-views – including last month’s UFC 271 – were notable for their weaker undercard. The preliminary bouts in particular lacked name value.

That isn’t the case this weekend at UFC 272, though. The undercard of this event is simply packed with talent. Three or four of the preliminary bouts are worthy of the main card of any UFC event.

The strawweight bout between Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan could produce the next title challenger in the weight class. Rodriguez has wins over Mackenzie Dern and Michelle Waterson and Xiaonan has beaten Claudia Gadelha.

The light heavyweight clash between Nicolae Negumereanu and Kennedy Nzechukwu seems destined to produce some kind of violent knockout, even if it might turn out to be sloppy. The same can be said for Jamie Mullarkey’s lightweight fight with Jalin Turner.

Even the early prelim card features two of the promotion’s hotter prospects in the form of Tagir Ulanbekov and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Essentially, for a hardcore UFC fan, every fight this weekend is worth keeping an eye on – meaning UFC 272 could definitely turn out to be a classic.

#2. UFC 272 has a headline-worthy bout in the co-main event

Rafael Dos Anjos' bout with Rafael Fiziev is headline-worthy in its own right

While UFC 272 doesn’t feature any title bouts, its headliner looks fantastic, and so does its co-main event. In fact, the battle between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev is so high-quality that it was actually pegged to headline a show in its own right a couple of weeks ago.

Visa problems for Fiziev put to rest that idea, but the fact that the promotion was able to move the fight to this weekend has only made UFC 272 a deeper event.

Essentially, this fight is a classic example of one of the UFC’s favorite booking techniques – putting a high end prospect against a battle-hardened veteran. If ‘Ataman’ can get past the former lightweight champ, then he’ll undoubtedly end up a title contender in his own right.

If ‘RDA’ can win, though, then he’ll have proven that despite being 37 years old, he’s still got plenty to offer. Of course, that’ll only mean he’ll be faced with another dangerous prospect in his next bout, but such is the life of an experienced veteran.

More importantly, though, given Fiziev’s flashy striking style and the pressure-based game of dos Anjos, it’s likely that this one could provide this weekend’s show with some serious fireworks. Particularly if ‘Ataman’ can land one of his crazy spinning blows.

Will this clash outshine the main event? Right now, of course it won’t, but if the two lightweights deliver the goods on Saturday, then stranger things have happened.

#1. Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s rivalry might produce a thriller in the headliner

Can Colby Covington's striking ability surprise Jorge Masvidal this weekend?

It’s probably safe to say that not all bitter rivalries produce classic fights inside the octagon. Rashad Evans and ‘Rampage’ Jackson, for instance, despised one another – but put on a largely dull fight dominated by Evans.

With that considered, there’s always the chance that Colby Covington’s battle with Jorge Masvidal turns into a damp squib. Particularly if ‘Chaos’ decides to focus purely on his wrestling.

However, those chances seem slim. The amount of trash talked by these two former friends building into this weekend’s clash has been immense. If Covington were to deploy a wrestling-heavy gameplan, some fans would almost treat him as a loser even if he were to win.

It’s far more likely that the two men will instead go toe-to-toe. ‘Chaos’ will be hopinh that his volume, pressure and the threat of his takedowns will be enough to get him past the slick boxing and knockout power of ‘Gamebred’.

More importantly, though, the build to this fight is only going to get more and more bitter as UFC 272 draws closer. By the time Masvidal and Covington stare one another down at the weigh-ins on Friday, it’ll be hard not to be excited.

If this battle lives up to the hype behind it even a little, these two welterweights could produce a classic war – making UFC 272 a hugely memorable event in the process.

