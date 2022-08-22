“He wants to beat Rodtang so bad” - Rittewada says Savvas Michael wants to shock the world

On August 26th, Savvas Michael will be tasked with doing something that no other fighter has done inside of ONE Championship’s Muay Thai division. ‘The Baby Face Killer’ will attempt to hand Rodtang Jitmuangnon his first loss inside the ONE circle when the two clash as part of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Michael earned his opportunity to face ‘The Iron Man’ after giving a career-best performance against Amir Naseri at ONE 157 in May. Ready to make the most of his opportunity, Savvas Michael has been living and breathing the Muay Thai superstar lifestyle in the weeks leading up to their showdown.

Petchyindee Academy teammate Rittewada recently spoke to ONE Championship about Savvas Michael’s preparations for his meeting with Rodtang, saying the Cypriot fighter is desperate to be the first man to beat Rodtang in Muay Thai competition under the ONE banner.

“Savvas is very hungry. He wants to beat Rodtang so bad. He discusses with me and our teammates about how to deal with Rodtang. For example, how to stop him or the best weapon he should focus on to attack him.”

As good as ‘The Baby Face Killer’ looked in his quarterfinal contest against Naseri, Rodtang upstaged him with a masterfully measured performance against Jacob Smith in his own first-round tournament bout.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready for Savvas Michael’s new style

As Savvas Michael and Rodtang Jitmuangnon fought their way into the World Grand Prix semifinals, both competitors showed a different approach in their first-round contests. Putting a pause on their more aggressive tendencies, both fighters were methodical in their opening round outings. It worked out well as both dominated their way into a semifinal showdown with one another.

Speaking to ONE, Rodtang recognized the change in Michael’s style and knows that he himself needs to be prepared for a different type of fighter when ‘The Baby Face Killer’ steps inside the ONE circle on Friday.

“[Michael] was an aggressive fighter like me with body punches and everything. Now, in the World Grand Prix, he has changed his style to be a skillful, tactical one. So, I have to be prepared a lot, as he has changed a lot.”

Despite the Cypriot putting on a great performance in his victory over Amir Naseri, Rodtang is confident that he too will adapt and find his way into the tournament finals.

