5 Reasons why Robert Whittaker can defeat Israel Adesanya in their rematch

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is still one of the best in the world in that division. After defeating top middleweights Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum, 'The Reaper' is next in line for a shot to avenge his UFC 243 loss to Israel Adesanya.

After Israel Adesanya successfully defended his title against Marvin Vettori, all the UFC fans are waiting patiently for the rematch to be made. Robert Whittaker is the undisputed number one contender for the title, and 'The Reaper' is on a mission to regain his lost belt.

Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, UFC President Dana White, and MMA fans are all on board for this big title rematch. Let's take a look at 5 reasons why 'The Reaper' can defeat 'The Last Stylebender' when they lock horns again:

#5. Robert Whittaker is healthy physically and mentally

UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2

When Robert Whittaker became UFC middleweight champion in 2017, he went through a tough fight against top middleweight contender Yoel Romero at UFC 213. It was followed by a very close split decision win in a rematch between the two at UFC 225.

Before his loss against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, Robert Whittaker had gone through dual surgery for an abdominal hernia and a twisted and collapsed bowel. Whittaker didn't make any excuses after the loss, but to go through the burnout of hard fights and medical surgeries is sure to be physically and mentally draining on any competitor. It wouldn't be wrong to say he was less than 100% in the fight against Adesanya.

Whittaker's last fight was against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24, and 'The Reaper' now appears to be in prime physical and mental condition.

#4. Robert Whittaker is a more composed striker now

UFC 254: Whittaker v Cannonier

Many have claimed that Israel Adesanya is the best striker in the UFC, and with good reason. His reach, height, and quick striking improvisation make him a dangerous opponent for anyone, even Whittaker.

In their first encounter, Adesanya dominated with 42% significant striking to Rober Whittaker's 27%.

This time, Whittaker is still an elite striker but a much more composed one. He doesn't rush for the knockout, and he is a lot more patient with his boxing. In all three of his wins since losing to Adesanya, Robert Whittaker dominated his opponents in the striking department and reminded us that he truly is 'Bobby Knuckles'.

#3. Robert Whittaker is the better wrestler

UFC Fight Night Whittaker v Gastelum: Weigh-Ins

While Adesanya may have the edge in striking, Robert Whittaker is the superior fighter on the ground.

This was not cause for debate going into their first fight either, since Adesanya has never been known to implement a ground game. Whittaker, on the other hand, has five wins via submission.

.@KelvinGastelum admits Robert Whittaker 'impressed him a lot' when they fought:



"I've never felt like that in a fight. Not even Israel Adesanya did I feel like that."



Watch full video: https://t.co/g1biU9dQx7 pic.twitter.com/Fdmp2EWmZH — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 14, 2021

In his dominant win against Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker landed four takedowns against the former All-State wrestler.

On the other hand, Adesanya's defeat against UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 showed that 'The Last Stylebender' could be dominated on the ground. While Izzy did slip out of Marvin Vettori's ground attacks at UFC 263, Whittaker is a more mature competitor than Vettori.

If Whittaker can land takedowns and weigh Adesanya down, he may find significant opportunities for ground and pound, in addition to submissions. Should 'The Reaper' take a page out of Jan's book and work on a similar game plan, Adesanya is going to have a long night.

#2. Robert Whittaker is no stranger to Israel Adesanya

Since losing to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, Robert Whittaker took some time off, returned, and defeated three top-ten opponents. Meanwhile, Adesanya defended his title against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, and Marvin Vettori. 'The Last Stylebender' also suffered his first loss in an attempt to move up to light heavyweight and challenge Jan Blachowicz.

Robert Whittaker, now nearly two years removed from that loss, has had plenty of time to study Adesanya, seeing his evolving strengths and his glaring weaknesses. It is no secret that Izzy has kept an eye on Whittaker as well, posting on Twitter after the latter's win against Gastelum.

#5. Israel Adesanya showed he is not invincible

As mentioned earlier, Israel Adesanya lost a very decisive fight to Jan Blachowicz. The Polish champion showed that if Adesanya's opponents can impose their size and strength, they stand a good chance of beating 'The Last Stylebender'.

Robert Whittaker's confidence is riding high on a three-fight win streak against top-level competition. Should Whittaker implement a diverse gameplan against his rival, there is a good chance that he will become a two-time UFC middleweight champion.

Do you agree with this list? Let us know your comments and suggestions below!

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Avinash Tewari