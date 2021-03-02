Robert Whittaker names the hardest puncher he's faced in the UFC

During an interview with 'Celebrity GamerZ', Robert Whittaker revealed that Yoel Romero is the hardest hitter that the former has fought.

When asked the question, the 30-year-old responded by saying:

"Everyone that has dropped me is certainly [a] hard [hitter]. Romero was one of the hardest hitters, though. [One of the] Hardest bodies, for sure."

Yoel Romero is undoubtedly one of the strongest fighters on the UFC roster. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan narrated an incident on his podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience' about Yoel Romero that serves as a testament to the Cuban's physical prowess.

Joe Rogan shared that Yoel Romero was due to get consulted about a possible orbital bone fracture. The doctor, however, told the UFC about an unexpected development.

The doctor noted that he had seen no one as biologically different as Yoel Romero. According to the doctor, the Cuban's tendons that held the orbital bone together were four times thicker than those of any normal human being.

Romero's daunting physique makes him one of the most feared fighters in the UFC, even at 43. However, he has been unable to realize his championship dreams yet.

How did the fight between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero turn out?

Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker have clashed inside the Octagon on two occasions. The first bout occurred on July 8, 2017, at UFC 213. Both Romero and Whittaker were promising middleweights in 2017. The fight was billed as a contest for the Interim Middleweight title.

Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero is the 50th five-round rematch in UFC history. To date, the fighter who wins the first bout is 37-10 (2 draws) in the rematch. #UFC225 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 10, 2018

Advertisement

In a toe-to-toe bout, Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker exchanged some wild strikes. Yoel Romero capitalized on the ground and completed four takedowns compared to none by Robert Whittaker.

However, Whittaker's efficient and precise striking won him the interim middleweight title via unanimous decision. Robert Whittaker was later promoted to the undisputed middleweight champion.

Whittaker's first title defense came against Yoel Romero. However, the Cuban could not make weight and, therefore, lost his chance to take over the Middleweight throne.

Their second fight was a much closer contest. Robert Whittaker again took the victory via split decision, making his first title defense a success.