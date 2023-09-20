Rodtang says his powerful punches will “get through” Superlek’s impenetrable defense

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes his legendary power can put away Superlek, as long as he can close the distance.

‘The Iron Man’ will put his flyweight world title on the line in one of the most anticipated fights in the history of Muay Thai as he meets ‘The Kicking Machine’ under the bright lights of Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With only hours until their long-awaited clash inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Rodtang shared what he believes will be a key to victory during an interview with Antoine Pinto.

“It should be really tense. But it depends on the moment,” Rodtang said. “If I stay outside, I’d take a lot of kicks. But if I’m inside, he’d take a lot of punches. One of those hard punches will get through.”

Staying inside the pocket is certainly a sound strategy, particularly when competing against a man known all over the world as ‘The Kicking Machine.’

Rodtang’s savage striking style and iron-like chin have allowed him to dominate the flyweight division for years, scoring 14 straight wins and zero losses under the ONE banner. He defended the flyweight Muay Thai championship five times against some of the biggest names in the sport, including current ONE world titleholders Jonathan Haggerty and Joesph Lasiri.

But like Rodtang, Superlek goes into their clash undefeated in the art of eight limbs in ONE Championship. If he can hand ‘The Iron Man’ his first defeat whilst taking hold of the flyweight title, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will earn his spot as the best pound-for-pound striker in the world.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.