Roger Huerta MMA: Why did the former UFC fighter KO Texas linebacker Rashad Bobino with soccer kicks?

In a surprising turn of events back in 2010, former UFC fighter Roger Huerta found himself involved in a street altercation that left former Texas Longhorns linebacker Rashad Bobino on the receiving end of soccer kicks. The incident, captured on video by TMZ, unfolded with Bobino initially striking a woman, prompting Huerta, known as "El Matador," to intervene.

The footage shows a chaotic scene, with verbal exchanges and a growing crowd. As the commotion settled down, the video abruptly transitioned to Huerta and Bobino shirtless, surrounded by onlookers. Although the camera angle makes it difficult to discern the details clearly, at the 1:05 mark, Huerta appears to deliver a head stomp to Bobino, who lies on the ground with blood on his shirt.

Check out the video below:

According to TMZ, no arrests were made that night, and Huerta received support from the MMA community for his actions. However, not everyone applauded his actions, with some finding the glorification of the incident appalling.

UFC honcho Dana White also later commented on the matter, saying:

"In no way do I condone street fighting, but when a guy puts his hands on a woman, he deserves to be knocked the f*ck out. Good for Roger."

Roger Huerta's distinguished career in the sport of MMA

Roger Huerta had a notable career as a professional fighter in the world of mixed martial arts. Born on May 20, 1983, in Los Angeles, California, Huerta began his journey in combat sports at a young age, participating in wrestling and eventually transitioning to MMA.

Huerta gained prominence during his tenure with the UFC. He made his promotional debut in April 2007, winning his first fight against Jason Dent. Known for his exciting fighting style and charismatic personality, Huerta quickly became a fan favorite.

During his time in the UFC, he engaged in several memorable bouts, including his epic showdown with Leonard Garcia at UFC 69, which many consider one of the greatest fights in MMA history. The fighter displayed his heart and determination, earning him widespread recognition and respect within the MMA community.

Over the course of his career, Roger Huerta compiled a professional record of 24 wins, 13 losses, and one draw. In addition to his UFC stint, he also competed in other notable promotions such as Bellator MMA and ONE Championship.

Poll : 0 votes