Rose Namajunas warns Valentina Shevchenko that UFC 261 opponent Jessica Andrade 'hits different'.

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has been warned about Jessica Andrade by her colleague in the strawweight division, Rose Namajunas. Following her last outing at UFC 251 against Andrade, Namajunas avenged the loss that came in the duo's first meeting. Going the distance with arguably the hardest hitter in the strawweight division, Namajunas secured a split decision victory over the 29-year old Brazilian. However, 'Thug Rose' believes that the latter shouldn't be underestimated in her upcoming clash against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 261.

Does Jessica Andrade have a plan of action against Shevchenko?

While Jessica Andrade might be the smaller fighter of the two, the Brazilian possesses freakish knockout power. Boasting a four-and-a-half inch reach advantage over Andrade, Valentina Shevchenko will look to keep the former at bay while attempting to outstrike her. But with Jessica Andrade recently admitting that she would be looking to take Shevchenko down, the possibilities are truly endless.

“[Shevchenko] has a lot of judo throws but my takedowns are different. I shoot for the legs instead of the hips, so I just have to be careful with those elbows to the ear, lift her off the ground and hope for the best [laughs]. I’ll be at home with her on the ground. I’ll lock her there and use my ground and pound. Who knows, maybe in the third or fourth rounds… I don’t believe it ends early, but I don’t believe it goes the distance either. I want to, and I’ll do my best to finish this fight.” - Jessica Andrade

Ahead of her UFC 261 flyweight clash against Valentina Shevchenko, Jessica Andrade seems to be chartering a seamless gameplan. Landing an average of 6.38 significant strikes per minute, it will be interesting to see how Andrade adapts to a different strategy. Not having lost a single fight in the flyweight division thus far, Valentina Shevchenko brings a plethora of experience to the table. While the 33-year old has faced setbacks in the past against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, a six-fight winning streak in the flyweight division has spruced up her resume big time.

