Ryan Garcia sends DM to get NFL star to bet on him for Gervonta Davis fight

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is a fight that has been in the making for a long time and is finally going down Saturday night. Neither fighter is short on confidence ahead of the much anticipated bout and Garcia took it a step further by assuring victory to his friends and entreating them to bet money on him.

Former NFL star wide receiver Brandon Marshall posted a screenshot of his direct message conversation with Garcia, where the unbeaten boxer promises that he is the right play to bet on in the upcoming blockbuster fight.

Garcia wrote:

"Don't lose your money bro! Please bet on me. I promise it's safe."

Brandon Marshall responded by positively reinforcing Ryan Garcia's confident attitude. He replied:

"I love that energy. This the one bro. The moment that changes everything"

Marshall is no stranger to the biggest moments in his respective sport, having featured in the Pro Bowl six times. He was also named the Pro Bowl MVP in 2012 during his time with the Chicago Bears.

Mike Tyson addresses comparisons to Gervonta Davis ahead of Ryan Garcia fight

Former heavyweight champion and legend Mike Tyson has been involved in the build-up to the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia.

Tyson spoke to TMZ in an interview and weighed in on the popular comparisons made between him and Gervonta Davis' fighting styles. 'Iron Mike' affirmed that Davis' tendency to explode with his striking and maintaining a grounded stance was very akin to the style that made Tyson the youngest heavyweight champion in the history of the sport.

Tyson said:

"But, the way which he catapults himself, it's almost like a gun being fired. He flies right into you with every ounce of power. I understood them now when they say he fights like Mike Tyson 'cause he flies through the air which is normally bad positioning, you have no power in the air. But, for him and myself, our stoutness to the ground, as I said before, catapults us like being shot like a bow and arrow and the force is unstoppable."

Check out the complete interview below:

Mike Tyson was also present at the weigh-in ceremony prior to Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia. The boxing legend was warmly received by the fans in attendance.

Check out a video of his appearance at the weigh-ins on Twitter:

