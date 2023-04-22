WATCH: Mike Tyson gets love from crowd at Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia weigh-ins

Mike Tyson made a special appearance at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia weigh-in yesterday.

'Tank' and 'KingRy' are slated to collide later tonight on Showtime pay-per-view in one of the biggest boxing matches in years. The two stars have opined that the fight will set records that will stand for years to come, with Oscar De La Hoya believing the bout could save boxing.

While it's just one metric, that intuition was likely correct judging by the weigh-ins yesterday. The two stars made weight successfully, setting the stage for today's main event. While the fighters were obviously onstage, so were some boxing legends.

One of those boxing legends, Bernard Hopkins, even got threatened by Gervonta Davis after touching him in the final face-off. While it was a frustrating moment for him, another boxing legend, Mike Tyson, had a great time at the event.

'Iron Mike' was a guest for the weigh-ins and earned a big cheer from the crowd for raising Elijah Garcia's arm. Tyson also earned a shoutout from announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr., which led to an even larger ovation from the fans.

See Tyson at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia weigh-ins below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Mike Tyson makes prediction

Hours out from Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, Mike Tyson is rolling with 'Tank' to get the win.

The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion is currently a slight favorite for tonight's Showtime pay-per-view main event. Given his resume, skill, and knockout power, it's hard to fault anyone for picking Davis to get the win.

Ultimately, 'Iron Mike' believes the champion gets the job done, as he stated in a recent interview with First Take. There, Tyson predicted Gervonta Davis will defeat Ryan Garcia as he's able to deal with larger boxers well. Given the lightweight's height, he's used to being the smaller man.

The former heavyweight champion added that 'KingRy' will likely struggle with Davis' power, citing his knockdown against Luke Campbell as proof. In an interview with First Take, Mike Tyson stated:

“What I’ve seen in Ryan Garcia is that he has a really heavy set left hook. … but I believe Gervonta Davis can handle a good puncher. He’s a really tough kid. [Garcia] can handle a good punch because he got off the floor against Luke Campbell – but Gervonta Davis punches a lot different to Luke Campbell.”

See his comments in the video below from 0:55 onwards:

