“It’s a different perspective” - Savvas Michael on training in Thailand compared to Europe

Savvas Michael will be tasked with doing what nobody before him has been able to do inside the ONE circle. On August 26th, he will face ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the semi-finals of the Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

With an undefeated run of 10-0 in ONE Muay Thai competition, Rodtang is widely considered to be the favorite to win the tournament. Savvas Michael has other plans when the two clash as part of the stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 card.

Ahead of the second-round showdown, the Cypriot spoke to ONE Championship about his preparations for the bout, specifically his training in Thailand and how it compares to training in Europe.

“There’s a huge difference between training in Thailand and training in Europe. Here, we live and breathe in the gym. We are here six days a week, and there are no coffee breaks to see your friends. Meanwhile, fighters in Europe are a bit looser in terms of discipline.”

Michael went on to explain that for many in Thailand, fighting is a way to support their families, with many doing so from a very early age.

“In Thailand, it’s more of a job because they have to provide for their families. It’s a different perspective that opened my eyes from a very young age. I have to fight for something, and it’s just made me the fighter that I am now.”

At just eight years old, Rodtang began competing in Muay Thai bouts to help his family financially. By the time he was 14, ‘The Iron Man’ relocated to Bangkok to begin training at the Jitmuangnon gym. More than a decade later, Rodtang would go on to become one of the most decorated practitioners in Muay Thai history.

Savvas Michael believes the key to beating Rodtang is to make him angry

One of the things that makes Rodtang a fan favorite is his willingness to bite down on his mouthpiece and press forward, slinging leather with no respect for his opponents' power or skill. Savvas Michael believes that attribute can be used in a way to defeat ‘The Iron Man’ at his own game. Speaking to ONE, the Cypress native said:

“I see that when Rodtang gets angry, that’s when he does a lot of mistakes. He has some mental lapses when he tries to keep his composure and feels that he has to regain his A-game. When he gets angry, he lets his emotions get in the way. Every fighter is vulnerable to that same problem. That’s why I always tell you that whoever makes the first mistake loses. As for Rodtang, he loses his temper more than a lot of us.”

Savvas Michael respects Rodtang, but when it’s time to throw hands, the Cypriot will do everything necessary to score an upset on August 26th.

“I do know him personally, and he’s a good guy. But when we fight, I’m going to go there and do my job. It’s a big fight, and I’ll figure out a way to win once I’m there.”

Check out Rodtang's highlight reel below:

