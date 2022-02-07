Schedule for UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 - weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker are set to run it back in a much-anticipated middleweight title showdown which will headline UFC 271. The event is set to take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 12. The event will be co-headlined by an explosive heavyweight matchup between Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

Other fights on the main card include a potential number one contender's clash at middleweight between Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier; a bantamweight matchup between Kyler Phillips and Marcelo Rojo; and a lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast.

Check out the weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference for the event will take place on Thursday, February 10, and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, February 11, and can be viewed on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the schedule for upcoming events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

Israel Adesanya favorite to successfully defend title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Two years after their first fight, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker are once again set to go to war at UFC 271. The pair first met each other in the headliner of UFC 243 back in 2019 where 'The Last Stylebender' picked up an emphatic TKO victory in the second round.

Adesanya comes into this fight after a dominant win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. Whittaker, on the other hand, is on a three-fight win streak with Kelvin Gastelum being his last victim.

Whittaker now has a chance to redeem himself and recapture his lost throne. Heading into the fight, online sportsbook BetRegal has pegged Adesanya as a -260 favorite and Robert as the +210 underdog. This means you need to wager $260 to win a $100 on Adesanya whereas wagering a $100 on Whittaker could earn you $210.

