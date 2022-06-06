Scott Coker and I are not interested - Fedor Emelianenko rules out possible fight with Junior dos Santos, condemns IMMAF suspension of Russian athletes

A cross-promotion super-fight between Fedor Emelianenko and Junior dos Santos may be off the table for now. 'The Last Emperor' recently ruled out the possibility while also speaking for Bellator CEO Scott Coker.

According to Emelianenko, the bout has now lost appeal after 'Cigano' dropped his Eagle FC debut against Yorgen de Castro. The 45-year-old said during a recent interview with Russian media giant Okko:

"A meeting was planned with [Bellator president] Scott Coker. But, as I understand it, Scott and I are not interested in this fight with Junior dos Santos. First of all, because of the defeat of the latter [dos Santos]." [Translated by rt.com]

Eagle FC chief Khabib Nurmagomedov was targeting a cross promotion bout between Junior dos Santos and Fedor Emelianenko if 'Cigano' made a successful debut in the promotion. While Scott Coker also appeared to be interested, dos Santos suffered an unfortunate TKO loss after dislocating his shoulder in the third round.

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports Khabib says if Junior Dos Santos beats Yorgan de Castro on Friday, he’d love to have Junior fight Fedor. JDS face lights up and is all smiles #EagleFC47 Khabib says if Junior Dos Santos beats Yorgan de Castro on Friday, he’d love to have Junior fight Fedor. JDS face lights up and is all smiles #EagleFC47 https://t.co/QZ7aFyyWNf

In the same interview with Okko, Fedor Emelianenko also condemned the recent sanctions put by IMMAF on Russian athletes. Acting on recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the IMMAF suspended the Russian MMA Union (RMMAU) on March 1 in light of the ongoing Russo-Ukranian war.

According to 'The Last Emperor', sports should be kept independent of politics. Emelianenko, however, hopes that the countries will "still come to their senses" after they realize the importance of Russia in sports.

"They will understand that without Russia they can’t get anywhere."

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still optimistic about Fedor Emelianenko and Junior dos Santos

Khabib Nurmagomedov was eyeing a massive card centered around a cross-promotion super-fight between Fedor Emelianenko and Junior dos Santos. Unfortunately, Santos sustained an injury in his last fight as discussed earlier, which seemingly threw a spanner in the works.

However, Nurmagomedov hasn't lost hope of the mega-fight coming to fruition. According to the former UFC lightweight king, dos Santos appeared to be in good shape before his dislocated shoulder forced him out. 'The Eagle' said in the aftermath of 'Ciagno's loss at Eagle FC 47:

"I think it’s still viable. Because even if he lost, Junior looked amazing. Everybody see tonight, he’s improved a lot and he was looking amazing. And I think it’s still interesting."

Watch the clip below:

