Scott Coker responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov suggesting JDS vs. Fedor Emelianenko as Eagle FC-Bellator collaboration

Bellator CEO Scott Coker is seemingly interested in a cross-promotion collaboration with Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC. Coker agreed to a sitdown with 'The Eagle' regarding a potential cross-promotion fight between Junior dos Santos and Fedor Emelianenko.

Coker thanked Nurmagomedov for the call after the former UFC lightweight champ brought up the suggestion during an Eagle FC presser. The 59-year-old will seemingly meet 'The Eagle' as early as next week and put the onus of dinner on him. Responding to Nurmagomedov's offer, Coker wrote:

"Thanks for the call @TeamKhabib, looking forward to sitting down next week, dinner’s on you. #kingofcollaboration"

Scott Coker has been spearheading the movement for cross-promotion collaboration, having already held crossover events with Japanese promotion Rizin. However, his calls to UFC president Dana White for crossover fights continue to fall on deaf ears.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Junior dos Santos to focus on his next opponent before thinking of a potential bout against Fedor Emelianenko

Junior dos Santos last competed in December 2020 when he suffered a second-round TKO loss against Ciryl Gane, which was his fourth in a row. 'Cigano' was released a few months later for allegedly not accepting a short notice fight. The former UFC heavyweight champion subsequently signed with Eagle FC and is scheduled to headline their next event against fellow UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro at the FLX Arena in Miami on May 20.

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv Khabib: “If Junior dos Santos wins, I want to make him vs. Fedor Emelianenko. … I’m going to talk to Scott Coker.” #EagleFC47 Khabib: “If Junior dos Santos wins, I want to make him vs. Fedor Emelianenko. … I’m going to talk to Scott Coker.” #EagleFC47 https://t.co/M8WHGvLnlc

While Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to have big plans for JDS, he believes 'Cigano' should prioritize his upcoming opponent for now. While suggesting a future matchup against Fedor Emelianenko, 'The Eagle' said:

"And we have some good news for Junior dos Santos too. If dos Santos win I really wanna make dos Santos vs. Fedor fight... But he have to focus on Jorgan for next because he have tough opponent. He have to stay focused I wanna talk with my friend Scott Coker because Fedor is under Bellator contract."

Fedor Emelianenko has been consistently plying his trade at Bellator since 2017, where he holds a 4-2 promotional record. 'The Last Emperor' is coming off consecutive first-round knockout wins over Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Tim Johnson.

