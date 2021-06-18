"You go up to my belly button" - Sean O'Malley continues to tease Petr Yan

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley continues to have fun teasing Petr Yan during their ongoing social media battle.

In his return bout in March this year, 'Suga' returned to winning ways with an emphatic knockout over Thomas Almeida - giving him the boost he needs to continue building his portfolio as one to watch.

Now, in an ambitious step up, Sean O'Malley has decided to try and pick a fight with one of the scariest fighters at 135 pounds: Petr Yan.

“You go up to my belly button.”

You go up to my belly button. https://t.co/wjDZDrqMUa — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 18, 2021

Could Sean O'Malley fight Petr Yan anytime soon?

The tweet from O’Malley comes after he recently suggested his dream is to beat Yan in Russia, which prompted “No Mercy” to say the following:

“I will put you to sleep so you can keep dreaming curly boy.”

“Enter top 3 before even mentioning my name poodle. I got unfinished business with fakemaster now.”

These two are incredibly different individuals and very different fighters, but if they did square off one day, you can bet it’d serve as a fascinating clash of styles.

As we all know, though, Sean O’Malley has a long way to go before he can even think about acquiring a title shot.

As he has already alluded to, Petr Yan has bigger fish to fry in his pursuit of regaining the UFC bantamweight title. He lost the belt earlier this year via disqualification to Aljamain Sterling, and even though it was the right decision, many fans still can’t wrap their heads around the idea of Sterling being champion as a result of an illegal knee.

Whatever the case, they’re going to run it back later this year, and you can bet Sean O’Malley is one of many bantamweights that will be watching very closely.

Will this dream match ever happen? Only time will tell.

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh