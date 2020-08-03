The way things go now a days, is to dog an opponent into a fight. Whether someone's interested or not, to get things done faster and on YOUR timeline, you blast them on social media.

While the world decides the fate of Tik Tok, many troll others on Instagram. But the good old reliable way is via twitter. And that's the path that the flamboyant 25 year old "Sugar" Sean O'Malley is going with Cody Garbrandt. Recently the duo have exchanged some funny but serious jabs and counters at each other on twitter.

If you take the rankings seriously, the fight doesn't make too much sense, at least right now. The likelihood any number 14 could call out and get the 3rd ranked fighter is a tough get. But like they say, styles make fights. As does character. And Sean has enough confidence and character to fill a large venue.

And truth be told, there's a bit of "No Love" inside of Sean O'Malley. Cody tore through the bantamweight division en route to dethroning Dominick Cruz. In one swoop he went from slugger to well rounded piece you up fighter. That's what Sean is doing now, except for the fact he's already the well rounded fighter.

Sean O'Malley's lanky frame lulls you into thinking he can't put you out. But the fact is he has 8 KO finishes, including in his last 2 fights. Both in under 2:10 of the opening round. So he's extremely dangerous. And we've seen recently what happens when a lower ranked fighter takes out the much higher ranked ones.

Cody lost focus with T.J. Dillashaw, and got clipped by Pedro Munhoz. His only three career losses, all coming by KO. And although he dropped Raphael Assuncao, he fought that fight with his hands low. With that coming under the tutelage of Mark Henry is concerning. And on the ground it's not even a fair fight. Sean O'Malley's just another level up than Garbrandt.

Should the Team Alpha Male fighter make even a slight mistake with Sean O'Malley; it'll be a quick night. If it happens at all. Cody wants to go down to 125. He's wanted to do so for a year already. He's on the verge of making that jump.

On name value he can jump the queue. But there are other flyweights deserving of a crack at the strap from Deiveson Figueiredo first. And Cody is just 1 win away from another shot at the 135 title. But now the hunter becomes the hunted.