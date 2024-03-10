The recently concluded UFC 299 saw Sean O'Malley prove his championship mettle, had Dustin Poirier display the value of experience, and was overall an incredibly stacked card.

Here's all that happened in the event and beyond.

Sean O'Malley lives up to the hype at UFC 299

Marlon Vera's chin withstood the onslaught brought upon by Sean O'Malley, including a huge knee with absolute knockout potential. However, the significant strike differential and overall dominance ensured 'Sugar' took home the win, defended the belt, and avenged his sole UFC loss.

Silencing his critics, O'Malley landed 230 significant strikes with a +141 differential, ranking second largest in a UFC bantamweight fight behind his own +160 against Kris Moutinho.

Fans and fighters alike were highly impressed with O'Malley's performance. His former rival Aljamain Sterling, presenter Laura Sanko, ex-champion Alexander Volkanovski, and potential future opponent Umar Nurmagomedov were among those who reacted to the victory.

Dana White reacts to Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

During the UFC 299 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked to comment on Francis Ngannou's knockout loss at the hands of Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou, who parted with the promotion on unpleasant terms, was doubted by White, among others, regarding his venture into boxing. Weighing in on 'The Predator's' loss, White said:

"Going into the [Tyson] Fury fight, if Fury trained for the fight, didn't show up, and looked like he ate Tyson Fury, this is probably the way that fight would have ended too. You know how I feel about crossover to boxing and all, that's how they end. Just like that!"

Conor McGregor tweets after Dustin Poirier's win

Conor McGregor knows a thousand different ways to trash-talk, but Dustin Poirier knows how to talk back.

Following 'The Diamond's' emphatic right hook knockout win over lauded lightweight prospect Benoit Saint Denis, the Irishman took to X to take a slight at Poirier's Cajun heritage. Although born in Louisiana, he has Acadian-French roots.

Calling him French and tagging the French President Emmanual Macron, McGregor wrote:

"Great fight out of them French boys tonight! Toutes nos félicitations @DustinPoirier @BenoitSt_Denis @EmmanuelMacron"

In response, Poirier said during the press conference:

"He felt that right hook, too."

He was possibly alluding to his knockout win over McGregor.