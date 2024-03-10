UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera: Full video highlights

For his first bantamweight title defense, Sean O'Malley went toe-to-toe against Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC 299. The event took place on March 9 and the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida served as the venue.

The clash was a rematch as the two athletes first fought back at UFC 252 in August 2020. 'Chito' got his hand raised in that encounter via second-round TKO.

Prior to March 9, O'Malley was riding a six-fight undefeated streak that included victories over names like Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling and Thomas Almeida.

Vera, on the other hand, made his way into UFC 299 with a unanimous decision victory over MMA veteran Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292.

Check out the two athletes making their way into the arena for UFC 299 below:

O'Malley landed the majority of the strikes in the opening round as 'Chito' proceeded with caution.

The action picked up in the second round as both bantamweights started landing blows on each other. O'Malley landed a brutal knee but Vera managed to survive the blow.

'Suga' continued to outclass his opponent as the fight went into the later rounds.

The title fight lasted the entire 25-minute duration. In the end, O'Malley emerged victorious via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44 in favor of the 29-year-old.

