Sean O'Malley reacted to Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreeing to gamble their fight purses.

On April 22, Garcia and Davia will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena for one of the most intriguing boxing matchups of the year. Both fighters are undefeated superstars in the prime of their careers.

Throughout the last few months, the tension has been growing between the boxers. Earlier this week, Garcia and Davis were on a live Instagram session when they verbally agreed to bet their entire fight purses.

During an episode of the BrOMalley Show, ‘Sugar’ responded to the situation by saying:

“You can’t not. If someone [offers the bet], you know what I mean? So, Nah, I’m good. So, you’re not confident? You can still be intelligent like no, no, I’m not putting my purse on it, you f*cking dork. Yeah, I’m confident, watch, I’ll beat your a*s. How about you put your purse on it, I won’t put mine on it, are you that confident?” [9:30-12:00]

Sean O'Malley says he would never bet his purse on a fight

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are going to make a lot of money for their upcoming fight. Therefore, if they were to bet their entire purses, there would be an added multi-million dollar risk of losing on April 22.

During the same episode of the BrOMalley Show, Sean O'Malley’s brother asked the UFC bantamweight if he would ever bet his entire purse. ‘Sugar’ responded by saying:

“No, I don’t think as a businessman, I don’t think that’s smart. Even if you are confident as f*ck, what’s the point? Fighting is f*cking crazy, and I know how crazy it is because my sh*t happened when I fought f*cking Dorrito [Marlon Vera]. You gotta be smart when you’re making that kind of money. If someone puts you on the spot, I’ll do it. If it’s not written and signed, you can verbally agree all day. If it’s not signed in a contract, you’re never gonna actually win that sh*t.” [9:30-12:00]

Sean O'Malley last fought in October 2022, defeating Petr Yan by a split decision to become the number one-ranked fighter in the UFC bantamweight division. ‘Sugar’ plans to hold out on another fight before taking on the winner of the 135-pound title bout between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling, which goes down on May 6.

