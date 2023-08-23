Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss Sean O'Malley's conversation with Conor McGregor following 'Sugar's' UFC 292 win, Francis Ngannou being put through his paces by Mike Tyson, and Mike Perry being announced as the back-up fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

#3. Sean O'Malley shares wholesome exchange with Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley's admiration for Conor McGregor is well-documented, and following 'Sugar's' knockout win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, the bantamweight champion has shared an exchange he had with 'The Notorious'.

O'Malley said on The Pat McAfee Show:

"Conor [McGregor] messaged me on Instagram for the first time yesterday. He said, 'Baby we did it,' and I said, 'We sure fu**ing did.' I said, 'You main eventing in December, I'm co-main eventing?' All he replied was, 'Shot caller.' I don't know what that means but I feel like I kinda do so I'm hoping that's a yes in fu**ing Irish."

Watch the video below:

#2. Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou pushed to the limit by Mike Tyson

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to take on heavyweight boxing's greatest challenge right now, Tyson Fury. The pair will face off in the ring in a superfight later this year, and ahead of the clash, Ngannou has enlisted the help of boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson.

Tyson was captured talking about the grueling training regimen that he had planned for 'The Predator'. He said:

"[Francis Ngannou] had many professional fights, you know he just never experienced a professional boxing match. I was speaking to him once he came in and I asked him, 'Are you sore today?' And he said, 'No.' That was a big mistake."

Watch the video below:

#1. Mike Perry announced as the back-up for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to face off inside the squared circle later this year. But Danis' unfortunate track record of pulling out of fights, such as his bout with KSI, has led to Mike Perry being brought in as the back-up fighter.

MMA Junkie took to Instagram and posted the following:

"Mike Perry appears and is announced as the backup for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis"

Watch the video below: