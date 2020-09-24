Sean O'Malley taps out and takes another loss

`

The "Sugar" Show, Sean O'Malley made his first appearance since rolling his ankle that cost him his undefeated record. At UFC 252 in The Apex, Sean O'Malley rolled his right ankle, essentially giving him his first pro loss to Marlon Vera.

Post-fight, to say Sean O'Malley gave little credit to Marlon Vera, would be a stretch. O'Malley may have the "it" factor that fighters that cross over successfully have, but on this night he displayed no humbleness in defeat.

That's not the first time he had issues with his right ankle and foot. Back in 2018 at UFC 222, in going the distance against Andre Soukhamthath, he rolled the same ankle. But he was able to fight through for a unanimous decision win.

Sean O'Malley taps out at BJJ Tournament

Just a tick more than a month since that night in Las Vegas, Sean O'Malley made his return to competition, albeit not in an octagon. This time the flashy confident 25-year-old was on mats. And he was there with a member of the famed "Danaher Death Squad" fighters. Whether he was 100%, no one will know.

The Grappling Industries tournament final was in Phoenix Arizona. And when you face one of John Danaher's pupils, you know you're in for a long night. And usually, one that makes you shake your head, shrug your shoulders, and say "ah well, what's next".

Some of the Death Squad include guys like Gary Tonon, Eddie Cummings, Gordon, Nicky Ryan, Oliver Taza, John Celestine, and even Jake Shields. All names that martial arts fans should study. And it shouldn't be forgotten that John also helped mold Georges St-Pierre.

But with O'Malley facing Robert Degle, it was a typical clinic put on by the latter. Degle was able to drag Sean down to the mat, figure four his legs, and wrap up a heel hook to of all things, Sean O'Malley's right leg.

Sean O'Malley showed no signs of issues standing back up after he tapped out in under 2 minutes, and had no apparent issues taking his place on the silver winner's stage, but that could also be from adrenaline. Two losses, one win, all issues with the right side.

Rest assured the possible book is being written on his weak spot that might be able to be taken advantage of. Stand up he fights well at range, he has some pretty good pop in his hands, and he is a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. That right leg/foot though might be the key to a victory.

Right now he doesn't have another MMA fight lined up but he has made is abundantly clear to UFC President Dana White that he wants another crack at Marlon Vera as soon as possible.