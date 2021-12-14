"Dominick Cruz took a girl from me once" - Sean Strickland hilariously unfolds a love triangle tale involving him and 'The Dominator'

Sean Strickland shared his embarrassment with the world as he opened up about the time Dominick Cruz snatched his girlfriend from under his nose.

'Tarzan' acknowledged his inexperience with women at the time, citing it as the reason why ‘The Dominator’ was able to take the woman away from him.

In recent tweets, Strickland laid it all out there in response to a fan who was asking him for dating advice. In his post, the middleweight contender wrote:

"@DominickCruz took a girl from me once man about 12 years ago... It happens to all of us…"

Further explaining the situation, Strickland wrote in a follow-up tweet:

“I was way too young to know how to handle that fine of a girl.. She was like a sports car man. I would have just crashed lol! Dom had that life experience, he knew how long to keep her around and when to trade-in lol!”

Dominick Cruz is currently coming off a victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269, where he took home a unanimous decision. 'The Dominator' was able to secure the win despite being knocked down in the first round by a nasty left hook.

"I don't regret what I said"- Dominick Cruz revisits his comments about Daniel Comier with Ariel Helwani

Dominick Cruz recently made comments about the commentary of his friend and co-worker Daniel Cormier.

Cruz boldly claimed that he mutes his television whenever ‘DC’ is commentating because he believes Cormier does not do his research.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Dominick Cruz on Daniel Cormier's commentary: "When it comes to DC I usually mute it." 🤫 #UFC269

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'The Dominator' doubled down on his comments about Cormier. However, he regrets saying it in front of mass media, who he claims have the ability to spin his comment any way they see fit.

"I don't regret what I said because I hadn't eaten in three days and I hadn't drank in two days. They were asking me questions and I spoke from the heart and I don't really regret what I said because I wasn't mean. I was very loving. What I regret is where I said it. Maybe I should have said it there because then that allowed the media to take it and do whatever they wanted with it."

Watch Dominick Cruz's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

