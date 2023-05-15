Ian Garry put on a phenomenal display and perfectly predicted how he would score the knockout against Daniel Rodriguez in his last outing. But, Sean Strickland wasn't too impressed. According to the controversial middleweight, the Irishman's opponent didn't train and was instead paid to just make weight.

'The Future' has had a blistering start to life in the UFC, winning each of his five showings in the octagon with three of those coming by way of knockout. His last appearance in the cage was arguably his biggest performance in the sport to date and will rightfully earn him a top-15 ranking as he looks to climb up the division.

In a post on social media, Sean Strickland shared his true thoughts on Ian Garry's win. Although he believes Garry is talented, he isn't impressed with the prospect's victory over Daniel Rodriguez.

"I'm not saying Garry isn't good, I think he is skilled. I just hear these announcers on YouTube saying, 'Wow, Rodriguez has never been put away like that.' Rodriguez was paid to make weight, he didn't train, he didn't spar. Many UFC fighters are that way who aren't top-10, surprisingly."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA I'm not saying Garry isn't good, I think he skilled.. I just hear these announcers on YouTube "wow Rodriguez has never been put away like that"



Rodriguez was paid to make weight, he didn't train, he didn't spar



Many UFC fighters are that way who aren't top 10 surprisingly. I'm not saying Garry isn't good, I think he skilled.. I just hear these announcers on YouTube "wow Rodriguez has never been put away like that"Rodriguez was paid to make weight, he didn't train, he didn't sparMany UFC fighters are that way who aren't top 10 surprisingly.

At just 25 years of age, Ian Machado Garry could be a serious title threat in the future and has already set his sights on who he wants next. Labeling him as a 'gatekeeper', the 170lber wants to welcome Neil Magny into the cage next and believes the veteran is a good route into the top-10 for him.

Alongside the Ireland native, 'The Haitian Sensation' had a good showing against Daniel Rodriguez and managed to lock in a d'arce choke submission deep into the final round of their affair.

Sean Strickland's next fight: Who is the wild middleweight scheduled to face?

Sean Strickland is desperate to battle his way back into title contention. Despite stunting the hype of rising talent Nassourdine Imavov, he finds himself facing another hungry fighter next time out.

Abus Magomedov enjoyed a lightning start to life in the UFC when he secured a 19-second knockout of the tough Dustin Stoltzfus. The promotion seems keen to push the powerhouse and has given him the chance to leapfrog the division and steal his opponent's #7 ranking.

The two are set to collide on July 1 when they headline a UFC Fight Night card filled with interesting matchups.

Poll : 0 votes