Sean Strickland responds to Joe Rogan, Jake Paul questions fighter pay again, UFC fighters called to defend UFC in antitrust lawsuit: MMA News Roundup

Sean Strickland responds to Joe Rogan, Jake Paul angry for Donald Cerrone, and several UFC fighters set to testify on UFC's behalf in upcoming antitrust case.

Find out more details in today's (Feb. 24) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3 Sean Strickland responds to Joe Rogan's comments on sparring session with Sneako

Sean Strickland made headlines earlier this month when his sparring session with popular streamer Sneako went viral.

The pair each donned a pair of boxing gloves and protective headgear but that didn't stop 'Tarzan' going full throttle and throwing bombs at the streamer. The pair were eventually broken up by UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, but Sneako was left bloodied and bruised.

Watch the clip here:

After the clip went viral, Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on Strickland's actions during episode #2104 of The Joe Rogan Experience. The host spoke out against the middleweight and criticised him for not holding back against an inexperienced opponent.

Strickland then took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Rogan with a video. He said:

"It bothers them because they want to be special. They want me to be special. You go and look at sporting events. You go look when they eat dinner, they are treated like they are special... They want you guys to know that you're not special... I respect Sneako for getting his a** kicked. So he got his f*****g a** kicked, we all get our a***s kicked."

Catch Strickland's comments here:

#2 Jake Paul rages after Donald Cerrone's revelation about his fight purse for facing Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has continued to voice his displeasure at the UFC's fighter pay after learning what Donald Cerrone was paid for his headliner clash against Conor McGregor in 2020.

'The Notorious' is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA and his bouts in the octagon regularly smash records of revenue. It's also widely acknowleged that opponents of the Irishman are likely to recieve the biggest payday of their career when they signed on the dotted line to face him.

However, during a recent episode of the Rodeo Time Podcast, Cerrone revealed that he was actually only paid his standard fight fee for his bout against McGregor.

The news drew the ire of 'The Problem Child', who took to X to once again call out the MMA promotion. He said:

"Fighters need to wake up. Cowboy is a legend. Put in years and years of work. Massive name & veteran of MMA. That event probably did $80M in revenue."

Check out the tweet here:

#1 Several UFC fighters set to testify on UFC's behalf for upcoming antitrust case

The ongoing UFC antitrust lawsuit has now forced the promotion to call upon some of it's biggest stars in order to help form its defense.

Michael Chandler, Michael Bisping, Chael Sonnen and Miesha Tate are just some of the fighters that have been asked to testify as witnesses for the defense.

The class-action lawsuit was filed by a a host of plaintiffs, who are former fighters in the promotion. Cung Le, Jon Fitch, Brandon Vera, Nathan Quarry, Luis Javier Vazquez and Kyle Kingsbury have all accused the UFC of using their stature and market to force fighters into signing what have been described as 'predatory' contracts.

