Several UFC fighters including Michael Chandler and a former champion reportedly set to testify on UFC's behalf in upcoming antitrust case

The UFC antitrust lawsuit has forced the promotion to call upon current and former fighters to its defense. Specifically, Michael Chandler, Chael Sonnen, and Michael Bisping have been listed as witnesses for the promotion, the defendant in the aforementioned lawsuit.

The class-action antitrust lawsuit is defined by the plaintiffs—which consist of fighters Cung Le, Jon Fitch, Brandon Vera, Nathan Quarry, Luis Javier Vazquez, and Kyle Kingsbury—accusing the promotion of using its size and market dominance to force a large percentage of elite fighters into predatory contracts.

In short, as ESPN details, the UFC is accused of being a monopsony. At present, Chandler is expected to take part in a future bout with Conor McGregor, who he was announced to fight back in Feb. 2023. Unfortunately, the pair's bout has remained bereft of an official date.

Initial reports suggested that the delay in their matchup stemmed from McGregor's struggles with USADA, as he had allegedly used performing-enhancing drugs to accelerate his recovery from the brutal leg break suffered against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout.

However, with USADA having split from the UFC and no longer overseeing its anti-doping program, the holdup is rumored to be contractual as the Irishman is yet to sign a new deal. Meanwhile, Dana White appears to believe that the former champion's wealth and injury woes are impeding his return.

Speaking of former champions, Bisping is among the expected witnesses for the promotion in the antitrust lawsuit. Sonnen, another expected witness, has never been a world champion with the promotion but thrice fought for its titles.

The UFC has a contentious relationship with several of its ex-fighters

Few fighters have waged war against the promotion with the same fervor as Mark Hunt. Once a heavyweight under Dana White's direction, he filed a lawsuit against the promotion, accusing them of being aware of Brock Lesnar's use of performance-enhancing drugs but still allowing him to fight at UFC 200.

Unfortunately for Hunt, he lost in the federal court system late last year, as his lawsuit was dismissed. Before the dismissal of his lawsuit, he had even challenged White to a fight in response to being ordered to pay the promotion's legal fees as his ongoing legal battle with them grew more uphill.