Sean Strickland ruthlessly trolled, MMA Fighter's ear explodes, Gervonta Davis stops drinking alcohol: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Sean Strickland being given a taste of his own medicine, an MMA fighter suffering a nasty injury to their ear and Gervonta Davis reveals his reasons behind him giving up alcohol.

#3 UFC middleweight Sean Strickland trolled by social media influencer

Sean Strickland is one of the most polarizing fighters on the UFC roster. The No.7 ranked middleweight is a highly controversial figure for his outlandish statements but has also become a fan favorite due to his trolling nature.

Strickland was in full view as he prepared for his UFC Vegas 66 bout against Jared Cannonier last December. During the media day before the two stepped into the octagon, 'Tarzan' was asked about his strategy heading into the fight.

In a typical crass Strickland style, he explained that MMA was like 'having s*x', so he didn't want to plan it:

"You just go in there and you know, it's like having s*x with a woman. If you plan it too much, it just didn't work out. You've just gotta be fluid, you've gotta see where the action takes you...I've gotta figure it out as I go."

Following on from his analogy, Sean Strickland was trolled by social media influencer Nina Marie Daniele after she referenced what the MMA fighter had said.

During a conversation between the pair, Marie Daniele mentioned Strickland's stunning KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276. The social media influencer then asked the middleweight about his coitus analogy before brutally trolling him. She said:

"Does that mean Alex f***ed you?"

Watch the hilarious moment here:

#2 MMA Fighter's cauliflower ear explodes during fight

A featherweight title fight at UWC Mexico 43 turned into an unexpected bloodbath after one of the fighters landed repeated elbow strikes that burst the cauliflower ear of his opponent.

Cauliflower ears have become a mainstay in MMA as the sport has grown to a global level. Often times, some of the biggest stars are sporting cauliflower ears, which are considered badges of honor throughout the fighting community.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday In martial arts, cauliflower ear is often viewed as a badge of honor. In martial arts, cauliflower ear is often viewed as a badge of honor. https://t.co/wiiTXKL6Hw

The condition is also referred to as 'perichondrial hematomas', and is also seen in other athletes from contact sports, such as rugby. This is caused due to repeated blunt-force trauma to the side of the head, which leads to bloodclots and swelling in the ear. A combination of swelling and bloodclots can cause tissue damage, leading to the califlower appearance of the ear.

During UWC Mexico's 43 main event, featherweight champion Dorian Ramos was defending his title against Jose Penaloza. The violent scenes came in the second round, when Ramos found himself in full mount against Penaloza and soon started reigning down repeated elbow strikes.

Blood soon started pouring from the cauliflower ear of the challenger, which eventually led to the champ defending his title via TKO.

The Twitter account @bjpenndotcom shared the footage from the featherweight bout, where MMA commentators can be heard reacting to the gruesome footage.

Watch the video here:

"Fighters cauliflower ear explodes leading to TKO stoppage at UWC 43 #UWC43 #MMA"

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #UWC43 #MMA Fighters cauliflower ear explodes leading to TKO stoppage at UWC 43 Fighters cauliflower ear explodes leading to TKO stoppage at UWC 43 😱 #UWC43 #MMA https://t.co/8lwUXXBr3w

#3 Gervonta Davis speaks honestly about reasons why he's given up alcohol

Gervonta Davis is one of the biggest rising stars in boxing and is flying high after successfully defeating Ryan Garcia last weekend. Both fighters put their undefeated streaks on the line in a highly entertaining bout that saw 'Tank' get the victory with a nasty seventh-round liver shot to 'The Flash'.

No Jumper @nojumper 🥊

Gervonta Davis ends it in the 7th with a vicious body shot for the TKO of Ryan Garcia. Gervonta Davis ends it in the 7th with a vicious body shot for the TKO of Ryan Garcia. 👀🥊 https://t.co/pNPD2O9gjU

Prior to heading into the bout with Garcia, Davis appeared on the Full Send podcast to discuss his life and boxing career so far. During the show, 'Tank' spoke with raw honesty as he detailed all the sacrifices he has had to make to succeed in the sport, which included giving up alcohol.

According to Davis, as a person, he struggles to control his emotions at the best of times and would often feel uncomfortable whilst drinking because he would lose his inhibitions.The 28-year-old also claimed that he regularly gained weight whilst drinking.

'Tank' stated that he's not against the occasional glass of wine with his dinner, but his days of relentless partying and heavy drinking are over. He said:

"Right before my last fight. Because drinking, like, drinking, it made me something I'm not. You know, somedays it might make me, like, loud and crazy, and some days it made me angry. I just don't want to be, like, somebody that I can't control myself, so I just stopped. And then it made me blow up, it made me, like, gain a lot of weight, you know, so."

Check out the podcast here:

Poll : 0 votes