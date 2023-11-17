Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Shakur Stevenson's championship fight, Tyson Fury's payday against ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou, and more.

#3. "#stopgrooming" - UFC champ Sean Strickland to Dricus Du Plessis' coach

Sean Strickland has once again said something controversial on social media.

In response to a fan posting a picture of UFC middleweight Dricus Du Plessis sharing a kiss with his coach inside the octagon, Strickland called it out as grooming. He said:

"We often talk about Rose and Lad and their coaches but we never talk about Dricus! Dricus hold up four fingers if you're in danger....#stopgrooming"

Expand Tweet

Strickland has previously slammed Pat Barry and Jim West for their relationships with Rose Namajunas and Aspen Ladd respectively. He even confronted Barry and 'Thug' once about it, which Strickland's teammate, UFC middleweight Chris Curtis later narrated on The Man Dance podcast.

#2. Tyson Fury made eight figures from the Francis Ngannou fight

It was reported by several outlets, including Michael Benson, that Tyson Fury had earned "nearly £50million" or around $62M for his fight against Francis Ngannou.

Even though the Brit won the bout via split decision over the former UFC heavyweight champion, the general consensus in the boxing community was that Ngannou was "robbed" of a win on his debut.

Expand Tweet

Fans made fun of Fury under Benson's tweet on the matter, mocking how he made all that money at the "cost of his legacy".

"Probably lost 50 million people's respect too," one fan wrote. Another questioned, "When did Fury become so money-focused?"

Read the comments here.

#1. Shakur Stevenson wins title fight but leaves everyone bored

Shakur Stevenson fought Edwin de los Santos on Thursday night for the vacant WBC lightweight championship. During the fight, several prominent boxers expressed disinterest in the ongoing bout, including Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

As the snoozefest dragged on, people were seen booing Stevenson and some were even leaving the arena. At the end of the fight, the underwhelming contest saw Stevenson outland de los Santos in a 65-40 differential.

Despite picking up a unanimous decision win, Stevenson said in the post-fight interview that he didn't "feel good" about his performance. He also apologized to Floyd Mayweather, Andre Ward, and Terence Crawford, who were in attendance.

Watch the interview below: