"What a steal" - Tyson Fury reveals how much he made for fight against Francis Ngannou, fans astounded

Back in late October, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury traveled to Riyadh to take on former UFC kingpin Francis Ngannou in one of 2023’s most unique fights.

Most fans fully expected Fury to easily beat Ngannou, who had never boxed professionally before. However, ‘The Gypsy King’ found things hard going. He was knocked down in the third round of the fight and seemed to struggle with Ngannou’s range and punching power throughout. In the end, he received a split decision win that many fans disagreed with.

However, one thing that fans certainly won’t be disagreeing with is Fury’s payout for the fight.

According to Michael Benson on X, Tyson Fury has claimed that he made “nearly £50m” for the bout, despite reports suggesting that it flopped on pay-per-view.

Unsurprisingly, this claim has created a stir on social media, with fans making a number of witty comments on X.

Users @XRatedMemez, @SmiffyinOz and @JenksReuben seemed to poke fun at Fury’s performance in the fight despite his big payout.

“Nearly at the cost of his legacy”

“And he got embarrassed in front of all those greats. Priceless”

“What a steal”

@gizmo_277 joked about the Saudi influence on the fight.

“The Saudis giving around money. They don’t even care if they lost money lmao”

Users @JB_2024 and @NathanB30426880 hit out at Fury’s claims that he doesn’t fight for money.

“Not about the money though.”

“Not in it for the money tho all that “I drive a Passat”

However, @OnionRingsFroch seemed happy for ‘The Gypsy King.’

“He’s making over £100m for this Usyk fight, just the first one. He’s gone clear. The haters can hate whilst Fury wipes his tears with his money. All hail the Gypsy King.”

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: What’s next for ‘The Gypsy King’?

Tyson Fury may have had an unexpectedly tough time with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou in his most recent bout, but he won’t need to wait for too long to get back in the saddle.

It was recently made official that ‘The Gypsy King’ will finally face Oleksandr Usyk in a unification match with the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles all on the line.

The fight will take reportedly take place on February 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with both men attempting to make history.

In fact, if Fury can win, he’ll become just the second fighter in history to be a three-time Ring Magazine heavyweight champion, following in the footsteps of the legendary Muhammad Ali.

