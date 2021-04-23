"Send me in there" - Colby Covington volunteers to represent the MMA community in a potential boxing clash against Jake Paul.

Colby Covington is willing to share a boxing ring with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The UFC welterweight suggested he should be the one to represent the MMA community in a boxing match against Paul, who recently defeated Ben Askren via knockout in the first round.

In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Covington expressed his interest in facing the YouTuber. The 33-year-old welterweight called Paul an "amateur fighter" and vowed to "smack" him:

"Another message to all you washed-up fighters out there: Stop giving the MMA community a bad name. You're disrespecting us all, man. Stay on the couch, stop trying to come off the couch and get cash grabs because you're making the MMA community look bad. If you're gonna do that, just send me in there for the MMA community to end this little YouTuber, little Disney star. I will smack the pubes off the chin of Jake Paul. He's an amateur, he's a scrub, he's not a real fighter," said Covington.

After months of back and forth, Askren and Paul finally battled it out in a PPV event hosted by Triller Fight Club. The much-hyped boxing clash saw the former UFC star getting dropped inside two minutes of the first round.

After the loss, Askren apologized to his fans on Twitter and said he doesn't regret taking the fight against Paul.

Colby Covington thinks Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul fight was rigged

In the same interview with Helen Yee Sports, Colby Covington claimed 'Funky' lost to Jake Paul on purpose:

"That was a fix (Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul fight). Everybody knows Ben Askren took a dive," said Covington.

Covington added that Askren's loss to Paul will not allow the sport of wrestling to progress further. He said Askren 'sent wrestling 100 years back' due to his brutal knockout loss against Paul.

The Jake Paul KO of Ben Askren pic.twitter.com/zNkNrOy1PT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 18, 2021

Colby Covington is currently the number one ranked welterweight in the UFC. 'Chaos' successfully bounced back from his loss to Kamaru Usman with a TKO win over former champion Tyron Woodley last September.

According to UFC president Dana White, Colby Covington will face Usman in a rematch if the latter beats Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.