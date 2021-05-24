Is former UFC champion Ronda Rousey related to WWE Hall of Famer 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper?

Whilst UFC and WWE legend Ronda Rousey did inherit the nickname 'Rowdy' from WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper, there is no blood relation between the two athletes.

However, whilst she herself is not related to Piper, Rousey has trained extensively with Piper's daughter, Teal Piper. Teal, who is also a professional wrestler, has previously hinted at a potential WWE return for Rousey in the near future.

However, whilst Teal Piper's suggests a return may be in the works, Rousey herself has since announced her pregnancy. This at the very least means that Rousey will be out of training for much of 2021.

Still only at the age of 34, Rousey will have more than enough time to make the choice of whether to return to professional wrestling or to pursue a more traditional family lifestyle. With Rousey's legacy in Judo, MMA and wrestling, she has more than earned the right to follow any future she may wish to.

The Legacy of Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's afore-mentioned legacy is nothing short of ground-breaking. Taking a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, was only the first of a plethora of major sporting achievements that Rousey would go on to claim.

After making the decision to transition over to mixed martial arts, her Judo credentials put her in good stead as she tore through every opponent put in front of her in the regionals. The undefeated streak culminated in Rousey seizing the Strikeforce women's bantamweight championship.

Rousey was later signed to the UFC as their first ever female athlete. Such was Rousey's skill and popularity that UFC president Dana White was forced to completely change his stance on women competing in the octagon.

Rousey went on a six-fight win streak in the UFC, finishing every opponent she fought. She defeated fellow pioneers of women's MMA, such as Miesha Tate, Liz Carmouche and Cat Zingano.

However, Rousey's tenure with the UFC eventually came to an end when she picked up back-to-back knockout losses to Holloy Holm and Amanda Nunes. Rousey decided her time with MMA was over, and instead made the transition to professional wrestling.

Rousey would have an incredibly successful tenure with the WWE, quickly becoming one of the organization's highest paid stars. She would go on to compete in multiple fan favorite events, including a tag team bout with her husband and former UFC fighter Travis Browne.