Details on Ronda Rousey training with WWE Legend's daughter prior to her contract expiring

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has recently been training with her husband, Travis Browne, and Roddy Piper's daughter Teal Piper and her partner Michael Deimos, just months before her WWE deal expires. Teal, who is also a wrestler, provided more details on the former RAW Women's Champion's training in a recent interview.

Ronda Rousey took a break from WWE after WrestleMania 35, where she dropped her title to Becky Lynch in the main event. She teased a return last year, stating that she wanted a rematch against Natalya, but it didn't result in anything significant. Ronda Rousey's contract reportedly expires at WrestleMania 37, so it's possible that she could be gearing up towards a return to WWE.

During an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Teal Piper (also known as Ariel Teal Toombs) and her partner Michael Deimos spoke about their recent training with Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne. Teal also talked about whether Rousey is training for a potential WWE return.

"I can't speak on Ronda's behalf," Piper admitted. "You'd have to ask her, but she's always been an athlete, and athletes like to train no matter what, so even if she has something major or just, you know, wants to keep in shape, who knows, but that's a question for her."

Ariel Teal Toombs made news last September after posting photos of their training with Ronda Rousey on Instagram. Rousey is close with the Piper family, and she even helped Deimos and Teal Piper with their engagement.

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne had mixed tag matches with Ariel Teal Toombs and Michael Deimos

Michael Deimos revealed that he and Teal Piper have faced Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne in mixed tag team matches during their training.

"He [Travis] comes in and rolls around with me," Deimos revealed. "He's another big guy like me, so it's fun to play around with him in the ring. We do a lot of practice matches where it's me and her vs. Ronda and her husband, so it's fun."

Ronda Rousey has been away for nearly two years. There's a chance that she could make a surprise return at the upcoming Royal Rumble event, the PPV where she made her first appearance as an active Superstar, or she could make a comeback at the Showcase of the Immortals.