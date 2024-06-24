Sergei Pavlovich has broken silence on his UFC Saudi Arabia loss after a poor show of sportsmanship inside the octagon. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov has addressed the terrorist attack in his homeland, Dagestan.

Catch up with today's top combat sports updates with Sportskeeda MMA.

Sergei Pavlovich reacts to UFC Saudi Arabia loss

Things had turned ugly between Alexander Volkov and Sergei Pavlovich ahead of their heavyweight clash at UFC Saudi Arabia. Once friends and training partners, the Russians argued during their heated faceoff ahead of the fight regarding who accepted the contest first, thus jeopardizing their friendship.

Trending

During the fight, neither party seemingly went for the knockout. Volkov was declared the winner via unanimous decision - a result Pavlovich was visibly unhappy about. The angry heavyweight even shoved his fellow Russian on the chest when Volkov tried to shake hands and reconcile after the results were read.

However, in a post-loss statement, Pavlovich revealed that he was "too focused" on getting a knockout win and missed out on gaining points. He wrote on social media:

"It wasn't my day, nothing went according to plan. I was ready for anything, but I was too focused on getting a knockout and took too many unnecessary hits. The result was a loss by points. This was very emotional and tough for me, especially knowing that I didn't meet your expectations. Thank you all for your support! I promise to come back stronger and wiser."

Expand Tweet

Khabib Nurmagomedov (and Islam Makhachev) react to Dagestan terror attack

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev staunchly condemned the terrorist attack in Dagestan on Monday. According to several reports, gunmen opened fire in two cities - Derbent and Makhachkala - injuring and killing several. In Derbent, a synagogue, two Orthodox churches, and a police post were targeted. A police post was also the target of the attack in Makhachkala.

Speaking up on the matter, Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram:

"My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims. May Allah save us all from such situations and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, and let everyone look around themselves and around their children with whom they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies. Dagestan ❤️🤲"

Makhachev wrote on his Instagram Story:

"Islam prohibits violence against innocent people whoever it may be. Whether it is an attack on a person, his honor, or his property - nothing gives the right to shed blood, kill people, damage property, peace, and personal integrity. Do not associate these inhuman antics with the beautiful religion Islam where everything like this is denied and strictly forbidden!!!"

The authorities have declared June 24-26 days of mourning in Dagestan, with flags lowered to half-staff and entertainment events canceled.

Brian Ortega forced to move to lightweight

Brian Ortega will have to move up to lightweight after fighting Diego Lopes in a short-notice fight at UFC 303. The co-main event fight was announced after Conor McGregor had to pull out of the card owing to a broken toe.

'T-City' revealed that he was supposed to fight on Sep. 14 at The Sphere at lightweight. He could not reveal the opponent but added that it may still happen:

"They told me that my weight class had no one really that they wanted me to fight. They didn’t really want me to fight contenders and stuff, so I decided to move to 155."

Ortega added:

"Max has a guaranteed title shot and Volk[anovski] does, as well... Both of them, it’s just a lot. Everyone has done a lot. So for me to say that I’m there and deserve it right now, it’s not true. Selfishly, of course – since I was a kid I’ve been chasing to be a champion. But you have to make peace with reality, and that’s the reality of this game right now.''

Expand Tweet