Today's issue will discuss newly revealed payouts, Sean Strickland's encounter with a home intruder, and more.

#3. UFC lawsuit reveals multiple shocking details that add fuel to the fighter payout debate

The ongoing class action lawsuit against the UFC has led to the reveal of several details pertaining to the promotion. Recently released documents obtained by Bloody Elbow shed light on the career earnings of several fighters, both male and female, between 2011 and 2016.

Per the report, Miesha Tate made $453,000 in her rematch against Ronda Rousey, for which the disclosed pay was $28,000. She made $2,048,343 against Amanda Nunes, for which the official purse was $500,000. Holly Holm made a similar $2M+ figure against Tate, while Nunes made around $1,837,354 against Rousey.

The article noted that despite having 20 fights under his belt, Nate Diaz's publicly declared pay for his 21st UFC fight was $20,000/$20,000. However, Bloody Elbow reported that he had a Letter of Agreement that paid an additional $40,000 for the Rafael dos Anjos fight. From $56,000 against 'RDA', Diaz galloped to a whooping $2,838,158 against Conor McGregor in the first bout and $4,315,490 in the second.

Chael Sonnen's payouts were also among the disclosed numbers, which led to fans wondering if the debate surrounding low fighter pay was baseless and if UFC athletes, in reality, get paid a significant amount.

#2. Sean Strickland aims a gun at a drunk intruder

Sean Strickland posted a CCTV footage on Monday, where an intoxicated man was seen entering the premises of his residence. He did not provide much context initially. However, in another video posted on Tuesday, the UFC champion shed some light on the matter.

He explained in the caption that the person was seen assaulting a woman, after which he was chased by security. He hit his car on a curb and tried to use Strickland's house as a hiding place till the threat passed. In the video, Strickland is seen aiming a gun at the man. The fighter also stated that the man was arrested.

"The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard [saw] it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for a while then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car.. He was arrested."

Watch the video below:

Fans were fascinated by Strickland's actions and reacted to the video on social media.

#1. “His brain is not the same as it was” - Paddy Pimblett on Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett believes the losses to Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler have adversely affected Tony Ferguson.

In a recent appearance on the Energized Show, he spoke on his UFC 296 opponent's viral 'Hell Week' training with David Goggins, which has made him throw up on camera.

"That beatdown from Gaethje changed his whole career, and then getting knocked out by Chandler in the way that he did, his brain is not the same as it once was three or four years ago."

'Baddy' believes Ferguson never needed help with his mental state and cardio, so 'El Cucuy' undergoing such intense training was unnecessary in his opinion.