Should Alexander Volkanovski return at UFC 305 in Perth? Analyzing feasibility after latest callout by veteran featherweight

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is currently on a losing streak, a first for him as a professional MMA fighter. The Australian athlete notched five successful title defenses during his reign as the undisputed king of the 145-pound division.

However, with consecutive defeats, and knockouts, 'The Great' is seemingly at a crossroads in his career.

After losing a fight up in the welterweight (170-pound) division early in his MMA career, Volkanovski went on a spectacular unbeaten run and eventually joined the UFC organization. The former rugby player wreaked havoc in the promotion's featherweight division and soon captured the UFC featherweight title. His reign spanned an impressive period, from Dec. 2019 to Feb. 2024.

That said, Volkanovski's 1-3 in his past four octagon appearances. His first UFC defeat came via a razor-thin unanimous decision against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in their lightweight super-fight in Feb. 2023.

Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion at the time, then returned to 145 pounds and successfully defended his belt by besting Yair Rodriguez via third-round TKO in July 2023. It was in the aftermath of the Rodriguez matchup that 'The Great' ended up making a decision, which has, in hindsight, proved to be erroneous for him.

Alexander Volkanovski's recent KO setbacks and a potential fight against a veteran UFC featherweight

Following his title defense in July 2023, many believed that the UFC could book Alexander Volkanovski to fight the winner of the Islam Makhachev-Charles Oliveira rematch. Makhachev was booked to defend his lightweight belt against Oliveira at UFC 294 in Oct. 2023. However, an injury forced 'Do Bronx' out of the rematch.

Meanwhile, with around 10-11 days left for the UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi, it was revealed that Volkanovski would step in on short notice and face Makhachev in a rematch for the lightweight title. The risky move backfired on 'The Great,' as Makhachev defeated him via first-round KO at UFC 294. The knockout sent shockwaves through the MMA sphere.

Many subsequently cautioned Alexander Volkanovski against making a quick turnaround. However, the Australian MMA great chose to defend his UFC featherweight title against undefeated Georgian-Spanish fighter Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in Feb. 2024. Their fight saw 'El Matador' beat Volkanovski by second-round KO, marking the end of 'The Great's' reign as the featherweight kingpin.

In the ensuing weeks, neither the UFC nor Volkanovski have made any official announcement on his next opponent and comeback date. However, UFC featherweight staple, America's Dan Ige, has now chimed in with a suggestion for the former champion.

'Dynamite' has issued a call-out to Alexander Volkanovski, suggesting they could clash at UFC 305 (aka UFC Perth), which will transpire in 'The Great's' home country. The UFC 305 event will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on August 18, 2024. Dan Ige put forth a tweet, which read as follows:

"Hey @alexvolkanovski if you need a tune-up fight for Perth, I'd be happy to take the challenge."

Alexander Volkanovski addresses UFC comeback, possible next fight

In a video posted to his official YouTube channel last month (Feb. 2024), Alexander Volkanovski notably suggested that he'd like an immediate shot at the UFC featherweight title when he returns. Regardless, the consensus has been that the UFC could look at other options for reigning UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria next.

Speculation has abounded that a possible title defense against Brian Ortega or a super-fight against UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley could be on the cards for Topuria. Regardless, in his video, Volkanovski implied that he's confident that he'll fight for the title again, likely later this year, irrespective of whether or not 'El Matador' is the featherweight champion.

Moreover, Volkanovski opined that his back-to-back knockout defeats against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, and the damage he's probably sustained, are something he's incredibly "serious" about. Emphasizing that he surely won't rush his comeback, the 35-year-old stated:

"Right now, a break is obviously good for the head. So, it makes sense. And I know I ain't fighting till the rematch, which isn't going to be till later this year anyway. So, it's perfect. So, right now, it just feels like there's just no pressure on me at all to get back in the gym, rush anything."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (5:10):

Presently, Alexander Volkanovski boasts the No. 1 position in the official UFC featherweight rankings, whereas Dan Ige stands at the No. 12 spot. The 32-year-old 'Dynamite' is 3-1 in his past four fights and is coming off a first-round KO victory over Andre Fili in Feb. 2024.

Nevertheless, given the variables at play, including the discrepancy in their current ranks, a Volkanovski-Ige matchup appears unlikely to materialize next. That said, unexpected matchups aren't unheard of in the combat sports realm. Besides, it's unclear whether Volkanovski would compete at UFC 305 on home soil.

In a nutshell, a comeback at UFC 305 could prove to be a hasty move on Volkanovski's part, a mistake that he's unlikely to make, especially given the circumstances and outcomes related to his last two octagon outings.

Until an official announcement concerning his return, 'The Great's' exact comeback date and opponent remain shrouded in mystery.

