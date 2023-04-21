Brandon Moreno isn't interested in a fifth fight against Deiveson Figueiredo and believes neither are fight fans. The UFC flyweight champion recently opened up about the possibility of a pentalogy bout against 'Deus da Guerra' and shot down any chances of that happening.

'The Assassin Baby' had three consecutive fights against Figueiredo between 2020 and 2022, going 1-1-1. After beating Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight championship at UFC 277 last year, the Mexican faced his Brazilian rival for the fourth time at UFC 283. Moreno won the bout via a TKO to unify the flyweight titles and become the undisputed champion.

After initially announcing a move up to bantamweight, 'Deus da Guerra' is set to face Manel Kape in a flyweight bout at UFC 290 and recently revealed the move has been postponed for at least three more outings at 125 pounds. Interestingly, Moreno will defend his title against Alexandre Pantoja on the same card.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist



via an interview with Deiveson Figueiredo says that he is STAYING at flyweight for THREE more fightsvia an interview with @portaldovt Deiveson Figueiredo says that he is STAYING at flyweight for THREE more fights 👀via an interview with @portaldovt https://t.co/aofVwInEVP

In a recent interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes, Brandon Moreno suggested that the UFC will refuse to grant Deiveson Figueiredo a flyweight title shot:

"While I'm the champion, the UFC won't give him a title shot [flyweight] anytime soon... I don't know, he can go and win as many fights as he has to win. To be honest, I will avoid that fight at all costs... I think it is ridiculous, and nobody wants to see that."

Carlos Contreras Legaspi @CCLegaspi



"I will avoid that fight at all cost. I think is ridiculous and nobody wants to see that"



Via Brandon Moreno on Deiveson Figueiredo staying at 125 lbs, and a potential fifth fight if he wins."I will avoid that fight at all cost. I think is ridiculous and nobody wants to see that"Via @ESPNDeportes Brandon Moreno on Deiveson Figueiredo staying at 125 lbs, and a potential fifth fight if he wins."I will avoid that fight at all cost. I think is ridiculous and nobody wants to see that"Via @ESPNDeportes https://t.co/1WBtu1m176

Who is the UFC flyweight set to be the backup fighter for Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290?

It has been reported that mercurial flyweight contender Brandon Royval will be the backup fighter for the UFC 290 flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja on July 8.

Royval secured his third straight win with a statement knockout against Matheus Nicolau at UFC Kansas City to emerge as the next potential flyweight title challenger. Interestingly, Royval's last two losses came against Pantoja and Brandon Moreno at UFC Vegas 34 and UFC 255, respectively.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Royval revealed he has been guaranteed a chance to serve as the backup fighter for the upcoming flyweight title match, stating:

"I’m the No. 1 contender... As far as I’ve been told, I’m weighing in as the alternate for the title fight. I got the backup spot, and I think that’s guaranteed. So I don’t know if that means I’m going to be next for the title fight, but I’m staying ready."

Poll : 0 votes