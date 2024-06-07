Should Michael Chandler have waited 1.5 years for the Conor McGregor fight? [Opinion]

The highly-anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler showdown is expected to finally materialize this year. Former UFC featherweight (145-pound) and lightweight (155-pound) champion McGregor is scheduled to face UFC lightweight contender Chandler at UFC 303.

A former Bellator lightweight champion, Chandler made his UFC debut in Jan. 2021 and is 2-3 in the organization. Following his second-round KO victory over Tony Ferguson in May 2022, 'Iron' issued an electrifying call-out to McGregor. The UFC eventually booked the American and the Irishman as coaches on Season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', which was filmed and aired in 2023.

They're booked to clash in a welterweight bout that'll headline the UFC 303 event on June 29, 2024.

Iron sharpens iron - Could Michael Chandler's time on the sidelines cost him?

Michael Chandler's most recent fight witnessed him suffer a third-round submission defeat against former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 (Nov. 2022). 'Iron's' inactivity since then is attributed to his pursuit of the Conor McGregor matchup.

McGregor had been rehabilitating the leg he'd injured in his last fight, a clash against Poirier at UFC 264 (July 2021). Many believe Chandler could've kept busy after his closely-contested fight in Nov. 2022, facing opponents other than 'The Notorious' and possibly working his way to another UFC lightweight title shot.

Chandler's expected fight against McGregor would likely secure him his career's biggest paycheck, given the Irish MMA great's status as the biggest box office draw in MMA. Nevertheless, it's tough to deny that 'Iron' probably missed out on at least two, perhaps more, other high-stakes fights through 2023 and the first half of 2024.

More importantly, the million-dollar question is whether Chandler's inactivity could lead to ring rust and hurt him when he returns, be it against McGregor or someone else. As the old adage goes — Iron sharpens iron. And 'Iron' (no pun intended) might have risked rusting by staying away from professional MMA competition for so long.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler - The bigger picture

Conor McGregor is counted among the biggest combat sports megastars ever. Although his opponents are inconvenienced by his signature mental warfare, fighting him generally fetches a fighter the biggest payout of their career.

With that in mind, one could see why Michael Chandler, a seemingly intelligent individual, would take the monumental risk of sacrificing several precious months of his career to wait for a fight against McGregor. The financial benefit, especially for a hard-working veteran fighter like the 38-year-old Chandler, would surely be alluring.

Additionally, facing a legend and world-famous sportsperson like McGregor, in and of itself, would serve to elevate Chandler's brand value — in the aspects of business, advertising, and more. As a student of martial arts, one would want to travel back in time and advise Chandler to stay active inside the octagon rather than hunting the McGregor matchup.

Nevertheless, if one looks at the bigger picture — factoring in the martial arts, economic, legacy, and other variables — Michael Chandler's decision to wait (one year and counting) for the fight makes sense.

Furthermore, the MMA community has lately been rife with rumors that McGregor may be dealing with an injury and their fight might be canceled/postponed.

McGregor has suggested otherwise. Chandler has been close-lipped about it, as has the UFC. We, as fans, can hope and pray that 'Iron' is rewarded for his patience and gets to face 'The Notorious,' giving us what could be an absolute thriller of a fight.