"Shoutout to my driver" - Derek Brunson takes hilarious jibe at Dillon Danis

Derek Brunson has been on a roll with his hilarious social media posts lately. The UFC middleweight has now taken a shot at Bellator MMA's Dillon Danis on Twitter.

Following his victory over Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 22, Derek Brunson left UFC Apex with an additional $150,000 as a win bonus along with the guaranteed appearance fees ($200,000). Ever since, the 37-year-old has been relentlessly posting memes with the hashtag "2 checks", pointing to his $350,000 payday.

🥱 I’m gonna let Holland focus this week . Leave me alone please 2 Checksssssssssss #2ChecksBumson https://t.co/jsoEl1pmGA — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 6, 2021

Bellator MMA welterweight Dillon Danis is the latest target of Derek Brunson's new gimmick. Brunson posted a photoshopped picture of himself sitting in the backseat of the Jiu-Jitsu ace's Rolce Royce.

"Life has been a little different lately. Shoutout to my driver @dillondanis #2Checkss", wrote Derek Brunson in a recent Twitter post.

Life has been a little different lately. Shoutout to my driver @dillondanis #2Checksss pic.twitter.com/L9f7nE50Vn — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 11, 2021

This isn't the first instance where Derek Brunson has taken a dig at Dillon Danis. In 2019, when 'El Jefe' secured his second professional MMA win at Bellator 222, Brunson criticized the promotion for "feeding" low-calibre opponents to rising contenders.

Danis registered a lopsided victory in his second MMA outing as he caught his opponent, Max Humphrey, in an armbar submission in the very first round.

The idea of feeding guys opponents with bad records in major promotions is hurtful to my eyes . I want to watch a fight at least thinking the other guy has a chance to win ... — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 15, 2019

In another tweet, Brunson accused Bellator MMA of treating Dillon Danis akin to Aaron Pico, who was once considered one of the greatest prospects in MMA history. Prior to making his MMA debut, Pico was a decorated collegiate wrestler with many national level accolades to his name.

Why didnt Dillion Danis get the Aaron Pico treatment ?! Their level of comp isn’t the same #askforafriend — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 15, 2019

Is Derek Brunson going to be next in line for a title shot?

Derek Brunson's last loss came to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 230 in 2018. Since losing to The Last Stylebender, Brunson has amassed a four-fight winning streak against four surging middleweight contenders.

In August 2020, the former NCAA Division-1 wrestler stopped Edmen Shahbazyan in his tracks with a third-round stoppage.

Derek Brunson wins via 3rd round TKO. Huge win for the veteran. The Edmen Shahbazyan coronation, if it comes, will have to wait. That was a professional, impressive performance from Brunson. The bleached blonde hair streak continues! — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 2, 2020

Derek Brunson's most recent victory over Kevin Holland has catapulted him to the No. 4 spot in the middleweight rankings. The UFC veteran might be inches away from another shot at middleweight gold.