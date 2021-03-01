"Silence the commentary" - Alexander Hernandez defends his reaction to UFC Vegas 20 loss

Alexander Hernandez was left shocked after he didn't get his hand raised at UFC Vegas 20. The 28-year-old Lightweight, devastated with the loss, didn't seem content when Bruce Buffer announced the judges' scorecard that secured a victory for his opponent, Thiago Moises.

Hernandez and Moises went the distance at UFC Vegas 20, but according to the judges, it was the latter who did just enough to get the win. All three judges scored the contest in Moises' favor that helped him earn a unanimous decision victory (30–27, 30–27, 29–28).

However, Alexander Hernandez was not too pleased with the decision. "The Great" uploaded a post on his Instagram account, in which he asked the fans to not pay attention to the UFC commentators and rewatch the fight. According to Hernandez, he won "two and a half" out of three rounds in his clash against Moises.

"Silence the commentary, watch this fight, and convince me I didn’t win 2 1/2 of 3 rounds. It’s extremely difficult to rationalize and agree with the outcome, but it is the outcome. Three more fights to come this year. Onward," said Hernandez in his latest Instagram post.

Alexander Hernandez started the fight on a high note being the aggressor, but his Brazilian opponent was too quick on the feet as he successfully defended the majority of the attacks. Moises relied heavily on counterpunching and continually caught Hernandez with a series of strikes.

In the final round, the Brazilian was swinging for the fences in desperate hope of finishing Hernandez, which only made it easier for the judges to pick a winner.

"He is overrated" - Thiago Moises on Alexander Hernandez

At the post-fight conference, Thiago Moises said he was convinced that Alexander Hernandez didn't pose any threat against him. He referred to Hernandez as "overrated", and also stated that he clearly won the fight.

"I was very confident because two judges gave the fight like 30-27; there's no way I lost the third round," said Moises at the post-fight press conference. "I think he was surprised. He didn't expect me to fight the way that I fought. He thought he is going to do the same thing that he did to his last opponent. But I am not on the same level as his last opponent," Moises added.

Advertisement

Took over in the late stages!@ThiagoMoisesMMA earns the UD in our featured prelim #UFCVegas20 pic.twitter.com/lvWb4iDWsw — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 28, 2021

Moises, 25, has now recorded three consecutive victories which stretches his overall MMA record to 15-4. On the other hand, Alexander Hernandez has lost three of his last five UFC fights and is 12-4.