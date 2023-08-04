"So desperate u exposing yourself" - Jamahal Hill-Ariel Helwani beef intensifies after journalist accuses 'Sweet Dreams' of lying

A heated feud has unfolded between Jamahal Hill and Ariel Helwani, capturing public attention in recent weeks. Hill accused Helwani of criticizing him during an interview with Jiri Prochazka.

In response, the Canadian combat sports journalist fired back, alleging that 'Sweet Dreams' was pushing Prochazka to return prematurely from a serious shoulder injury.

The tension escalated further when the former UFC light heavyweight champion directly accused Helwani of intentionally creating drama between himself and Prochazka.

Ariel Helwani recently alleged Jamahal Hill of dishonesty, claiming that Hill is intentionally prolonging the controversy to gain more traction for his YouTube channel:

"Zzzzzz. Jamahal with another response to the response to the response? Sheesh. So much drama. Good content for the budding channel tho! Well played. Saw his latest one. More lies. More made up stuff. His manager knows. But all good. I’m bored. Offer on the table if you change your mind. Good luck with your recovery, champ."

Check out Helwani's tweet below:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Jamahal with another response to the response to the response? Sheesh. So much drama. Good content for the budding channel tho! Well played.



Saw his latest one. More lies. More made up stuff. His manager knows. But all good. I’m bored. Offer on the table if you change… twitter.com/davidvanauken/… ZzzzzzJamahal with another response to the response to the response? Sheesh. So much drama. Good content for the budding channel tho! Well played.Saw his latest one. More lies. More made up stuff. His manager knows. But all good. I’m bored. Offer on the table if you change… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Helwani then shared a screenshot of a conversation between Jamahal Hill's manager, Brian Butler-Au, which prompted Hill to retaliate with a barrage of tweets:

"Like I said u reached out for your boy!!! And why didn’t u add the phone call in between these text messages? Where HE brought up not just me but Buckley as well!!! U so desperate u exposing yourself!!! I’m always real just man up and own your shit!!"

He added:

"Real ones that follow the sport know what this is about, when it started, how long I’ve kept quite and why the Jiri interview was the last straw!!!"

Check out Hill's tweets below:

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Like I said u reached out for your boy!!! And why didn’t u add the phone call in between these text messages? Where HE brought up not just me but Buckley as well!!! U so desperate u exposing yourself!!! I’m always real just man up and own your shit!! twitter.com/arielhelwani/s…

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Real ones that follow the sport know what this is about, when it started, how long I’ve kept quite and why the Jiri interview was the last straw!!!

Why did Jamahal Hill give up the UFC LHW title?

Jamahal Hill has decided to give up the UFC light heavyweight title after suffering an Achilles tendon rupture last month while playing basketball with fellow fighters before UFC 290 in Las Vegas.

Hill had previously won the 205lbs UFC belt by defeating Glover Teixeira, as the title became vacant due to Jiri Prochazka's shoulder injury.

In a video on his YouTube channel, 'Sweet Dreams' announced that he will undergo surgery for the injury:

"I have unfortunately suffered an injury. I’ve ruptured my Achilles’. It’s just one of those things that happens. It’s a tough injury. It’s one that will require surgery and will require time and rehab and things for me to be out for a while."

He added:

"I need to take some time to focus on my health and make sure that I’m 100 per cent and I’m the fighter that everybody knows who I am and who I’ve been since I’ve stepped into this."

Check out Hill's comments below (from 0:25):