"So satisfying" - When fans were abuzz seeing Kevin Holland send Joaquin Buckley's mouthpiece flying 

Fans were thrilled to see Kevin Holland launch Joaquin Buckley's mouthpiece into the air when the duo clashed back in 2020.

Buckley and Holland have both emerged as popular fighters in recent years, having competed in the middleweight and welterweight divisions. They also have sizable followings on social media, frequently posting humorous content.

Buckley made his octagon debut against Holland on short notice at UFC Fight Night 174 but came up short.

Holland did an excellent job of avoiding Buckley's power and dropped him early with a quick counter-right. While the latter persisted in throwing heavy leather, 'Trailblazer' picked him apart from distance.

Holland eventually put away Buckley 32 seconds into Round 3, sending his mouthpiece flying to win by KO.

Check out the finish below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

"So satisfying how his head turns one way but his body falls the other way."

Another fan wrote:

''Did he look up at the big screen to admire his knockout as it happened? Savage''

One fan praised the fight, writing:

''I don't think I'm ever gonna get tired of the highlights from this fight. So clean.''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to r/MMA's post on Reddit

After recent setbacks at middleweight, Buckley now has his eyes set on the 170-pound division. In his most recent octagon outing, he defeated Alex Morono last year via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green.

Buckley is set to face Vicente Luque at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on March 30, 2024, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Joaquin Buckley previews Vicente Luque fight

Vicente Luque will be Joaquin Buckley's hardest test yet when they square off this weekend at the UFC Fight Night event. 'New Mansa' should place himself in the top 15 at 170 pounds if he emerges victorious.

Buckley stepped in as a replacement for Sean Brady, who had to pull out due to injury. At the UFC Atlantic City media day earlier this week, he shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight against No.11-ranked Luque:

''I'm just appreciative of Vicente Luque actually taking on the challenge because, at the end of the day, no matter if I want to fight him or if the UFC want to book it, the opponent of mine has to take the fight and I'm just appreciative of Vicente Luque taking this fight.''

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below (0:37):