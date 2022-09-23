Stamp Fairtex questions Angela Lee’s conditioning ahead of Xiong Jing Nan showdown

ONE atomweight world grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex makes her long-awaited return on September 30 as part of a stacked ONE on Prime Video 2 card. Also returning that evening is the woman that Stamp last faced inside the circle, divisional champion Angela Lee.

Following her win over Ritu Phogat in the ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix tournament final, Stamp Fairtex earned herself a crack at the only atomweight world champion the promotion has ever known. The two ladies squared off at ONE X, the organization's critically-acclaimed 10th-anniversary showcase.

Returning after nearly two and a half years, Angela Lee delivered another memorable performance featuring a second-round submission via rear-naked choke to retain her title. It was an incredible performance for the champion. However, speaking to ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex suggested that Lee was not as unstoppable as her nickname suggests.

“While this is Angela’s second fight after she returned from childbirth, in our last fight, I noticed that her cardio was still a bit off.”

In the first round of their entertaining scrap, Stamp caught Lee with a perfectly timed body blow that sent the world champion reeling. Swarming, Stamp appeared to be just moments away from a stoppage, but Lee was able to weather the storm and get out of the first round. As we moved to the second, Lee took over after landing a takedown on Stamp, which paved the way for ‘Unstoppable’ to get her eighth submission victory in ONE Championship.

Stamp Fairtex already has her next fight lined up following ONE on Prime Video 2 bout with Jihin Radzuan

Stamp is just days away from her return to the circle, but the Thai superstar already has her next fight lined up. At ONE on Prime Video 6, Stamp will feature in the second mixed-rules bout in ONE Championship history when she meets seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Anissa Meksen.

The first mixed-rules bout in ONE history took place at ONE X in March. MMA legend Demetrious Johnson met Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a fight that alternated between their respective sports after each round. It was a highly entertaining affair that saw ‘Mighty Mouse’ score a second-round submission victory.

Meksen last competed at ONE 156, defeating Marie Ruumet via unanimous decision. She will also feature on ONE on Prime Video 2, facing Dangkongfah Banchamek in a Muay Thai contest. Representing Phuket Fight Club, Meksen has over 100 career victories and is undefeated inside the circle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far