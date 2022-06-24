"Beautiful and Strong" - Fans enjoy Stamp Fairtex's deadlifts and peace sign

Stamp Fairtex is back in the gym working on her strength and conditioning regimen. The former dual-sport champion shared the following post on Instagram:

"Finishing the rep in style"

In the clip, the Thai-born fighter Stamp performs some deadlifts and finishes the set with a peace sign and a smile. This move impressed fans of ONE Championship. Sports fan Ivan Vukolov commented and said:

"Beautiful and Strong."

ONE Championship fan Craig Mair added a comment which said:

"Your an amazing MMA fighter, big fan of you."

[Screenshot via @onechampionship on Instagram]

Stamp has been continuously showing off her workouts on Instagram to get in the best shape of her life and get ready for her comeback fight. She often shows strength and gym work on her social media and is getting serious about returning to ONE circle.

24-year-old Stamp Fairtex previously held championships in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. She later earned the 2021 atomweight Grand Prix title in MMA. At ONE X, she challenged Angela Lee for the divisional atomweight championship.

The two top-ranked atomweight fighters had a competitive fight, but ultimately 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee retained her title by winning via submission in round two.

Although Stamp may have lost her first attempt at earning a division title, many still believe she has what it takes to ultimately become a titleholder. One such believer is Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Flashto when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage! Flash🔙 to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/E5yetxzbiX

Who is next for Stamp Fairtex?

Coming off a loss, Stamp has many options to get back to a title in the deep atomweight division. Denice Zamboanga, Jihin Radzuan, and Jenelyn Olsim make great potential opponents.

Denice Zamboanga is coming off two closely fought losses to top-ranked Seo Hee Ham. Both Stamp and the Filipino Zamboanga would be coming off losses and fighting hard to get back in the win column.

If Stamp wants to face fighters coming off victories, then Jihin Radzuan or Jenelyn Olsim would be ideal. 'Shadowcat' Radzuan is coming off impressive wins over Itsuki Hirata and Mei Yamaguchi, while Jenelyn Olsim just defeated Julie Mezabarba.

The atomweight division is competitive and deep. The top-ranked Stamp Fairtex will be looking to return to her winning ways soon. Though she does not yet have a fight booked for 2022, she will likely be back later this year in MMA.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee (via Stamp Fairtex submitted Ritu Phogat via armbar to win the ONE atomweight grand prix.With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee(via @ONEChampionship Stamp Fairtex submitted Ritu Phogat via armbar to win the ONE atomweight grand prix.With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee 🏆 (via @ONEChampionship) https://t.co/31uPCRAaf6

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far