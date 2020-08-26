Stipe Miocic breaks down Jon Jones at heavyweight and the Francis Ngannou rematch

The UFC's heavyweight champion has now weighed in on Jon Jones's impending move to the division. Stipe Miocic also broke down his most likely rematch with "The Predator" Francis Ngannou.

While Miocic wasn't over the top, his opinions were quite clear. The belt will be staying with him for the foreseeable future. The 38-year-old Ohio native just finished his winning the trilogy against Jones' long time rival, Daniel Cormier. That's something Jones never got to accomplish, only going 1-0 against him, with his lone career no contest. With, of course, scratches mixed in, and a lot of fireworks.

Miocic takes nothing away from Jon's career but said the move up will be a lot tougher than he realizes. "Listen, we're big boys with smaller gloves on. It just takes one punch. I don't care if you don't hit hard, you can still get caught. I don't care who you are". And he should know that after he got clipped by Cormier in their first fight.

What's on Jon's side is he's a neurotic student of the game. His in-cage IQ is top in the sport. He not only makes round by round adjustments, but he makes them from engagement to engagement. And much like his NFL playing brothers, he's a freak in the gym. Those two things combined make an athlete very very dangerous.

Now is this 33-year-old Jones the same as the 23-year old one? No. Obviously not. But despite his offense going from 97 miles per hour to 95, his defensive skills are still at the best level and have yet to deteriorate, even slightly.

And Jones feels just by watching closely that 3rd fight between Stipe and DC, he's already figured out a winning formula. "Avoid Stipe's right hand. I'm too fast, I'll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy". That's why he's presently bulking up.

That leads to Francis Ngannou chiming in. He feels that it'll be a smooth transition for Jones. He said, "obviously heavyweights hit harder, but it's not the same technique, it's not the same fight IQ". But right now Ngannou is more focused on getting payback for his loss to Stipe at UFC 220. He was outworked and outwrestled by the champ.

Since the back to back losses to Stipe Miocic and the dud against Derrick Lewis, Ngannou has laid waste to 4 in a row, going 1:11 the longest. Finishing guys that fast proves your dangerous, it doesn't show through if skills on the ground have improved. And that's the million-dollar question right now.

Miocic said, "He's just on a tear. But the same thing is gonna happen. I'm gonna win and dominate". And although Dana White has insisted Ngannou gets a title shot first, money and the craving of fans will decide that. Although if he allows Jones to jump the queue, White may need to hide in a secret location from Ngannou.

Stipe will probably not see the inside of the octagon till November/December or even early 2021. That'll give Jon more than enough time to build up size, and have his game plan ready. So that means Jon if he doesn't get the shot, or takes a "tuneup" fight, will have not fought in 10 months if not longer. Yes, he's gone longer stretches, but that was obviously punishment induced.

With Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis set to fight, as well as Alistar Overeem it limits the possibilities for Jon. The only top level fighter without a dance partner right now is Jairzinho Rozenstruik.