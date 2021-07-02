"Sup bro, you rang?" - Max Holloway's hilarious response to Conor McGregor mocking Dustin Poirier with the 'best boxer' comment

Max Holloway isn't backing down from the bold claim he made during his fight with Calvin Kattar in January earlier this year. 'Blessed' had claimed that he's the best boxer in the UFC.

However, after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier dismissed the idea of Holloway being the promotion's best boxer since he defeated the Hawaiian twice.

Poirier hinted that the distinction belongs to him, which clearly doesn't sit well with Conor McGregor. The Irishman recently took a dig at Poirier for his wrestling tactics and disregarded his boxing pedigree.

Best boxer, my ass!

Shooting ass, shelling ass bitch. https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

Holloway was quick to respond as he fired back at 'The Notorious' to remind him that he still believes he is UFC's best boxer.

Sup bro you rang? — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 1, 2021

Holloway challenged Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7 in Abu Dhabi this year. 'Blessed' put on a performance for the ages as he outclassed 'The Boston Finisher' for five straight rounds. He also surpassed his own record for the most number of significant strikes landed in a single UFC fight.

Holloway set the octagon ablaze when he sipped five of Kattar's punches while talking to the commentary team and claiming that he's the best boxer in the UFC. The 29-year-old earned a lopsided decision victory with the judges scoring the fight 50-43, 50-43, 50-42 in his favour.

"I'm the best boxer in the UFC!"



🎤 @BlessedMMA with the in-fight commentary! Have you ever?! #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/vLxqo97VQ1 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 16, 2021

Max Holloway still fancies a rematch against Conor McGregor

UFC Fight Night: McGregor v Holloway

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor met inside the octagon in August 2013, when the former two-division champ walked away victorious.

Now, after almost eight years, Holloway believes a rematch opposite McGregor could be on the cards. However, 'Blessed' doesn't feel like rushing into the exciting matchup.

“I think that fight would have happened, but we’ve got nothing but time. He’s not going nowhere, I’m not going nowhere. Build the man back up, I’m going to keep doing my thing, let him do his thing… The UFC, we had talks here and there about it. It’s on a very short list for the UFC and I’m just excited for it," Max Holloway told former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub.

If Max Holloway and Conor McGregor were to scrap, the fight would most likely take place at lightweight.

In 2019, the former featherweight champion moved up a weight class to challenge Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title. He lost the fight via a unanimous decision.

